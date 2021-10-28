Slower Tesla FSD Beta Updates, Elon Musk Says in Latest Tweet: Will This Change Make It Safer?

Griffin Davis , Tech Times

Slower Tesla FSD Beta updates could happen, as Elon Musk said in his latest tweet. Right now, the popular autonomous feature is still incomplete since it actually doesn't allow drivers to leave their steering wheels when it is activated.

Right now, the giant EV maker is facing various issues since some authorities claimed that drivers involved in Tesla car accidents were using the manufacturer's Full Self-Driving function.

Since this EV innovation is still far from perfect, the popular tech CEO and his development team are making huge efforts to release new enhancements to improve Tesla FSD further.

But, it seems like the upload rate for the EV maker's autonomous feature would be slower in the following days.

Slower Tesla FSD Beta Updates Could Happen?

According to Teslarati's latest report, Tesla FSD beta updates would be slower since the American automaker might focus on its EV function's safety.

"Note, we will slow down the upload rate of releases going forward. First from QA fleet to employee cars for a day, then slowly releasing at ~1000 cars/hr to external beta on Friday aft," said Elon Musk via his official Twitter post.

Various experts said that if the billionaire makes Tesla FSD Beta updates slower, it would be a major change since the giant EV developer has been aggressive regarding software upload rate.

The slower update speed rate might be a good thing since the developers would have more time to check possible internal issues. In other news, Musk apologized to his consumers after Tesla FSD Beta 10.3.1's release was delayed.

Meanwhile, the popular tech CEO said that Tesla FSD could soon work without an internet connection.

FSD Beta With 98 Safety Score To Arrive

Although Elon Musk said that they are considering slowing down Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta updates, he and his team still want to release the feature's version with 98 and above Safety Score.

But, if they identify some alarming internal issues, they would definitely pause the update releases. If you want to see more details, you can click this link.

