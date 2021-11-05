The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX), the most used layer-1 blockchain in the world, has seen a tenfold increase in daily NFT transaction volume in the past 30 days rising to $9.2 million on September 28.

READ ALSO: WAXP NFT Sees Massive Rise in the Industry, But Trails Behind Axie Infinity-What Is It?

The significant growth has been driven by a surge in gaming activity with a dozen games generating over $1million in NFT trading volume alone during the last month. The top games were Farmer's World ($51 million 30 day NFT volume not including token trading volume) and Farming Tales ($23 million 30 day NFT volume not including token trading volume).

In addition to the increase in total volume, there has been a 3 fold increase in sales transactions and a dramatic increase in the number of NFTs selling for over $10,000 with one NFT for the game Splinterlands selling at $695,000.

Please visit https://waxmarketcap.com/ and https://wax.atomichub.io/ranking for more information.

About WAX

The Worldwide Asset eXchangeTM (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is the world's #1 blockchain, as measured by a number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX's mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network - in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs®, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectibles including Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectibles), Capcom's "Street Fighter," and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.

RELATED ARTICLE: Top NFT Games to Play that Cost Less Than $100 while 'Axie Infinity' Remains Expensive | 'Splinterlands,' 'Gods Unchained,' and More!

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.