Xiaomi 12 Leak Could Pioneer the Snapdragon 898 in Next Android Flagship Smartphone

Xiaomi could be pioneering the Snapdragon 898 in its next Android flagship smartphone. While Xiaomi could lead the way, another smartphone could follow. Motorola might also introduce a Snapdragon 898-powered flagship phone before the end of 2021.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Successor

According to the story by AndroidCentral, Qualcomm is soon going to be expected to unveil its very own next flagship mobile chipset. The mobile chipset is said to be a direct successor to the Snapdragon 888 that is already being used to power the best Android phones this 2021.

A certain leaked image of the upcoming phone shows that it will be featuring the Snapdragon 898 chipset has started to surface online. The images were reportedly found by the tipster Digital Chat Station as reported on SparrowsNews.

Xiaomi 12 Specs Snapdragon 898

As seen in the images, the phone reportedly has the Device Info HW app running. Going by the seen image, the Snapdragon 898 will actually have a tri-cluster configuration which would feature a Cortex-X2 prime core which will be clocked at 3.0 GHz.

There will also be three Cortex-A710 based cores all running at 2.5 GHz and four different efficiency-oriented Cortex-A510 cores all running at 1.79 GHz. The new Snapdragon 898 might also come with an all-new Adreno 730 GPU. Lenovo was also said to debut the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 895 in 2021.

Snapdragon 888 and 888+

This is expected to bring some significant improvements in graphics performance compared to the previous Adreno 660 in the Snapdragon 888 and the 888+. Rumors are now suggesting that the chip will feature a brand new X65 5G modem and will reportedly be built on a 4nm process.

As per the tipster, the Xiaomi 12 is the first phone that the Snapdragon 898 chipset will power. It was also noted that Motorola is planning to announce its own Snapdragon 898-powered phone before the end of 2021. It was noted that the Snapdragon 898's graphics tallied a lower peak performance compared to the Apple A15.

Android OEMs with Snapdragon 888

Many other Android OEMs are all expected to roll out their first phones that the Snapdragon 888 successor powers during the first half of 2022. It was stated that Samsung's very own Galaxy S22 series is also reportedly expected to use the chipset. It was noted that this will only be in a number of markets like in the United States and China.

It was noted that the international variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone are also most likely to be powered by the Exynos 2200, which will be the company's answer to the Snapdragon 898. It will reportedly also be the company's first mobile chipset to feature AMD graphics without ray tracing support. As for the benchmark, however, the two processors must first launch to be compared.

