Spider-Man is coming to "Marvel's Avengers" by Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics and this is a confirmed venture of the developers and publishers of the game, officially confirmed by the game itself. The web-slinging friendly neighborhood hero was not part of the original story, and it may be because of Sony's publishing rights of the character.

Spider-Man Coming to 'Marvel's Avengers'

"Marvel's Avengers" has revealed and confirmed that a new character is coming, and it is in the form of the mutated teenage hero from Queens, Peter Parker. That is right, it has been recently confirmed that Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man, is coming to Square and Crystal Dynamics' "Avengers" title, to be featured on one of November's top events.

From a screenshot of developer streams by a Twitter user, the character's page and information were revealed, showing a silhouette of the web crawler at the back. It was said to have the J. Scott Campbell nameplate, a known design of heroes and other comic characters.

The webhead would don his classic red and blue suit, but is not known what specific costume Square and Crystal brings for him

Mark those calendars! A slew of content and reworks is all dropping on November 30!



🔊 Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound

⚙️ Gear Upgrade and Resources Reworks

👕 Earned Cosmetics

🕸️ Spider-Man Hero Event for PS4 and PS5

💡 ...and more!



Read - https://t.co/W68pC9UlC2 pic.twitter.com/YcNMzXleog — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 4, 2021

'Marvel's Avengers': Spider-Man Road Map

According to the Content Roadmap of "Marvel's Avengers," an event for November 30 would be a major happening in the game. This also shows a character that is swinging with its strings, joining other members of the Avengers in fighting a massive villain.

Spidey is one of the most popular characters in comic history that swings for transportation, mobility, and attacks utilizing his webs. Spider-Man is coming as a PlayStation (PS4, PS5) exclusive.

'Marvel's Avengers' A Flop?

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have developed the "Marvel's Avengers" in a joint venture, having the rights from the comic book company themselves in using its lineup of heroes, present in the MCU. However, Square Enix is known to consider this game to be a flop, something that is not up to their standards and has been a controversial issue now.

"Marvel's Avengers" has a mixed review for the game's story and gameplay, as well as graphics and the design of the AAA-rated game. A lot of people have strong feelings for the game, and it is both positive and negative, depending on their opinion of the title.

Nevertheless, it still aims to bring more to the title, especially with its multiplayer experience that focuses on a different story and extended plots coming from the Marvel Universe. The comic book game that focuses on the "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" will continue its development, and the arrival of Peter Parker, the beloved Spider-Man.

