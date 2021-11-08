Tech Times Exclusive: Global Grad Show 2021 To Unveil Top 150 Tech, Science Projects! Location and Other Details

Global Grad Show is expected to unveil the most impact-driven tech and science projects from different universities and colleges across the globe.

This conference is an initiative specifically formed to show the promising talent of graduates, allowing them to have a platform to share their ideas with the world.

"On Monday 8th November, Global Grad Show, the world's most diverse gathering of international graduate ideas for social and environmental impact-driven ideas, will unveil this year's top 150 projects from 2,600 entries," said the organizers via email sent to us.

2,600 entries

464 universities

70 countries



The largest-ever @GlobalGradShow, to be held on November 8, will showcase 150 projects. Trends this year includes tech-enabled healthcare, sustainable food practices and smarter homes.

https://t.co/owsGLRdy5Q — ITP.Net (@ITP_English) November 4, 2021

There would be 464 participating universities from 70 countries, making the upcoming Global Grad Show 2021 the biggest one yet. If you are one of the excited audiences, here are some of the best projects you will see.

Global Grad Show 2021's Impact-Driven Projects

The Global Grad Show event was able to get A.R.M Holding to be one of its partners. The giant semiconductor developer, which recently promised to provide a $2.7 million fund back in 2019, announced that it would renew its contract to support the event's participants.

Thanks to this, the following projects were made possible:

Touch Safe, USA: (College for Creative Studies) a safety device aimed at preventing auto fatalities related to alcohol; works by reflecting infrared light through the skin of the hand, giving the user an accurate blood-alcohol concentration measurement

A'seedbot, UAE: (Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation) A small autonomous robot that inhabits the desert; recharges during the day by solar energy, and plants seeds during the night

Coral Reef Rescuer, China: (Zhejiang University and Nanchang University) Mother-son-style robot to assist in repairing coral reefs with 3D printed bio-cement.

OTO the hugging chair, France: (L'école de Design Nantes Atlantique) a hug chair with inner walls that apply deep pressure on the chest or legs to help people with autism feel better in their environment.

IMO - Contactless Vaccination, Germany: (Muthesius Kunsthochschule Kiel) Sprays vaccines over the skin rather than injecting them under the skin.

When students should have been planning their grad shows, a global pandemic hit. Shows were cancelled & graduates missed out.



This month we are selecting 10 superstar creatives from across Wales who we feel deserve to be recognised.



Student Showcase 2020 is launching soon 💥 pic.twitter.com/MpNsatbuHU — Blue Stag (@Blue___Stag) September 2, 2020

These are just some of the cool tech and science innovations that would be unveiled in the upcoming Global Grad Show 2021. You can view this PDF to see more of them.

Global Grad Show's Location and Other Details

The official website of Global Grad Show confirmed that the actual event would take place at the Dubai Design Week this coming Nov. 8.

This popular global event happens yearly. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, the organizers were forced to conduct it online.

Once the health crisis is over, there's a high chance that it would hold physically once again.

For more news updates about Global Grad Show 2021 and other similar events, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

