Elon Musk tweeted he would sell 10% of his Tesla stock. But, he announced this in an unusual way, posting a Twitter poll using his account to see what his followers think he should do.

Since this is the case, this means that it would depend on you if he would sell around $21 billion in Tesla stocks.

"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," said the billionaire via his official Twitter account.

As of the moment, his exciting post has already generated more than 103,000 likes, 12,500 quote tweets, and 20,600 retweets.

He added that would would "abide" no matter what the outcome would be. But, he didn't confirm when the poll would last. As of the moment, most Twitter users interacting with the viral survey say yes: 57% of his followers want Musk to sell 10% of his Tesla stocks and 42% say no.

Elon Musk To Sell $21 Billion Tesla Stocks?

According to Futurism's latest report, the viral announcement of Elon is connected to tax. As of the moment, the normal tax regulations don't apply to Tesla's boss and other billionaires, such as Jeff Bezos.

Experts explained that Musk is putting his wealth away in stocks. Since this is the case, the tech CEO said that he only wants to sell some of his shares since it is the only way to settle his taxes personally.



Since this is Elon and other billionaires' current status, many people criticize them, saying that they should pay taxes since they have lots of money to spare.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.



Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Recently, we reported that the UN World Food Program said that Musk could solve world hunger if he sell around $6 of his stocks. This was followed up by Jake Paul's statement, promising that he would donate $10 million to the United Nations if SpaceX's boss really did what WFP suggested.

Musk's Twitter Poll Now Criticized

Business Insider reported that the latest poll of Elon Musk received backlash, especially from government officials.

Sen. Ron Wyden said that if the billionaire really sold 10% of his Tesla stocks, it would lead to outsized tax payments.

He added that Musk should not depend on the result of his poll if he wants to pay taxes. You can click this link to see more details.

