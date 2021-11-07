Netflix's plans to get into the gaming industry are shaping up. Now, it is alleged that they plan to put their upcoming mobile games on the Apple app store.

9To5Mac reports that the digital media giant is choosing the Apple app store largely because they have a "workaround" for the platform's strict rules.

The original report comes from Bloomberg. In an edition of the PowerOn newsletter, developer Steve Moser apparently revealed that the Netflix app has code that can circumvent Apple's rules for selling on the iOS app store.

Every single game in the Netflix gaming portfolio is expected to launch individually through the store, with each one requiring an entirely separate download alongside the main Netflix app.

This, as per the original Bloomberg report, is Netflix's way of "tiptoeing" around Apple's rules for all-in-one hubs.

Right now, this is already available for Android users, where there's a separate Games tab inside the main Netflix app.

All of the Netflix games currently available include so-called "casual titles," as well as others which are based on their popular horror series "Stranger Things." These games are also notable for having no in-app payment options or ads.

Netflix Games' rollout on iOS has been confirmed for both iPhones and iPads, saying that it's on the way. Here is their official announcement on Twitter:

🎮📱 Let the Games Begin📱🎮



Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way.



It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

Why Is This a Big Deal?

The iOS app store has been at the center of numerous controversies lately, among them the restriction of third-party apps from working as all-in-one hubs.

According to The Verge, Apple's decision to bar apps from functioning as game hubs is being met with friction from the likes of cloud gaming services--Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now among them.

Netflix Gaming at a Glance

Back in May, Netflix announced their plans to enter the gaming industry when they started looking for a "gaming executive."

According to the company, they were "excited" to offer more interactive media to their fans alongside their current offerings of movies, TV shows, and documentaries, to name a few.

Fast forward to today and the video streaming giant is carving its place in the industry, and rightfully so.

The video game industry has experienced a massive boom, largely due to the pandemic forcing people to stay at home. As per the research firm Mordor Intelligence, the industry is expected to surpass an insane $300 billion in total market value by 2026.

In 2021 alone, the gaming industry's total revenue is projected to reach $175.8 billion by the time the year ends, writes VentureBeat. Naturally, Netflix wants its own cut of the pie.

For now, Netflix Gaming's main focus is mobile--a massive subset of the overarching game industry umbrella. While people still like to play on powerful PCs and video game consoles, they're still largely on the move; and that's where mobile gaming comes in.

Only time will tell, however, if Apple wises up to Netflix's workaround.

