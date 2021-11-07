Google admitted Pixel 6's fingerprint scanner could be slow in recognition at times, taking longer to unlock the smartphone.

Google Admits Pixel 6's Fingerprint Scanner Slow

The latest smartphone from the search engine giant flaunted tons of upgrades as it was released to the public, including Pixel 6's new Tensor chip--among other features.

However, as per the report by Engadget, Google has already explained the sometimes sluggish fingerprint sensor of its latest flagship after admitting it.

Google admitted that the fingerprint recognition of Pixel 6 "can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor.

Google Pixel 6's Slow Fingerprint Scanner: Here's Why

Google went on to reply to a Twitter user complaining about the Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner, blaming the "enhanced security algorithms."

The official Twitter account of the search engine giant known as Made By Google, also apologized for the inconvenience of the sluggish Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor.

However, Engadget further noted that the Pixel phone maker did not offer any solution to its sluggish fingerprint recognition issue. Nevertheless, its users could now understand the reason behind it.

We're sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thanks. ^Levi — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

According to the report by The Verge, Google provided a link on the said tweet, directing to the support page of the firm. However, the news outlet reported that it did not help that much with the problem.

Read Also: Google Pixel: Android Security Bulletin Releases Flash Updates, Soon Available for Other Android Phones

Google's Troubleshooting Steps for Pixel 6's Slow Fingerprint Sensor

As per the support page of Google, one of the methods to avoid issues with the fingerprint sensor of the Pixel 6 is to use moisturizer.

Google wrote that "if you have excessively dry fingers, moisturize or re-enroll fingerprint." So, the tech giant is also saying that dry skin could also be a culprit to the sluggish fingerprint sensor of its flagship.

On top of that, the support page also suggests users clean their screens to ensure that it is free from two things: smudges and dirt.

However, TechRadar reported that users' feedback regarding the moisturizer method did nothing to help ease up the problem of the slow fingerprint scanner.

Yet again, it is to note that Google already admitted that the issue primarily comes from the "enhanced security algorithm."

As such, moisturizing would not actually help speed it up. Instead, you might end up having soft and smooth fingers afterward, which is not bad anyway. But the sluggish Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner will prevail.

Related Article: Microsoft Windows 11 Releases Today, and Here's How to Upgrade from Windows 10 for Free

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.