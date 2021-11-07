Needleless vaccines are starting to become a reality with this Cobi robot, which injects shots to people without the pain that the traditional method comes along with.

As per the report by BGR, about 10 percent of people who are getting their vaccines have a fear for needles, making the process of having their COVID-19 jab much more difficult for them.

You can't really blame these folks who hate needles as their sharp and pointy features look daunting to some.

Not to mention that it is painful, which could be a problem for some kids who are getting their vaccines.

Needleless Vaccines and Cobi Robot

However, this robot that goes by the name Cobionix, or Cobi for short, attempts to remove needles from the vaccination process.

According to the news story of Interesting Engineering, the firm behind the vaccination robot is from the tech startup incubator of the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

The developers of the robot further claim that it is the first-ever bot to successfully an intramuscular injection without needing any needles.

Needleless Vaccine: How it Works

The Cobi robot was able to ditch needles as it only used a high-pressure fluid jet to give vaccine dosage to humans.

It is to note that the high-pressure fluid jet is nearly as thick as human hair, which injects the dosage to a person's tissue.

That said, as the method no longer needs sharp needles, its process is expected not to be as painful as the traditional method. On top of that, the Cobi robot does not require any health care professionals to administer the vaccines.

The CEO and co-founder of Cobionix, Tim Lasswell, claimed that "Cobi is a versatile robotics platform that can be rapidly deployed to complete tasks with 100 percent autonomy."

That said, the robot could give away vaccine shots without needing any needles, as well as healthcare workers.

Cobi Robot and Vaccination

It is worth noting that the Cobi bot provides more advantages aside from removing pain from vaccination with the absence of needles.

Interesting Engineering precisely added in the same report that the said autonomous robot could further help in the labor issue in the vaccination rollout, which also makes it more efficient.

Not just that, the Cobi bot could also be a much safer choice not just for the health care workers, but for those who are getting their jab.

It comes as the robot would no longer require interaction between two people, which could help further spread the virus.

Cobi Robot and Other Tasks

On top of that, the developers of the vaccination robot revealed that it could also be tweaked to perform other tasks, other than giving doses to people.

The team behind it revealed that it could also do other kinds of tasks outside of healthcare, such as hospitality and cleaning, with a few alterations to its code.

