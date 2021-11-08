"Forza Horizon 5" player base is now at 800,000 ahead of its official release on Nov. 9 on multiple gaming platforms, such as Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox.

'Forza Horizon 5' Players Reach 800K

As per the report by Video Games Chronicle, the latest gaming title from the famous "Forza Horizon" franchise now has nearly a million players, according to its in-game stats.

To be precise, the Hall of Fame leaderboard of its players, which ranks the racers on "Forza Horizon 5," now shows over 800k players.

It is to note that said players do not only come from Xbox gamers. It also includes racers from the PC platform.

'Forza Horizon 5' Players Nearly 1 Million Before Official Release

As mentioned, the bulk of players trying out the latest "Forza Horizon" gaming title rapidly grew even before the official release of the game on Nov. 9.

According to the news story by PC Gamer, it comes as some folks decided to pay an extra amount of money to get the Premium Edition of the "Forza Horizon 5."

It is worth noting that the said version of the game provides its users an early access to the latest racing gaming title by Microsoft.

Thus, there is now nearly a million player base even before its official release on Nov. 9.

"Forza Horizon 5" Premium Edition

DualShockers reported that the Premium Edition of "Forza Horizon 5" was sold to the tune of $99.99.

The Premium Edition is more expensive than the Standard Edition that carries the price tag of $59.99. However, its players get to experience the gameplay of the "Forza Horizon 5" four days earlier than the rest of the other folks who got the latter.

That said, it turns out that numerous fans of the "Forza Horizon 5" decided to spare some more cash to get an early access.

In addition to the early access to the new gaming title, the Premium Edition further includes add-ons, such as VIP membership, Welcome Pack, and Car Pass.

Not to mention that the most expensive edition of "Forza 5" also has additional expansion packs of the game.

It is to note that there is a slightly cheaper version of the game than the Premium Edition, which only costs $79.99.

However, the cheaper Deluxe Edition only includes an additional "Forza Horizon 5" Car Pass, which flaunts 42 extra cars that its players could virtually drive.

