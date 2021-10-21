Xbox Series X/S owners would be excited to know their Seagate has confirmed new storage expansion cards models for the advanced gaming consoles.

This is specifically the new Seagate Storage Expansion Cards 2TB and 512GB variants. With the latest collaboration of Xbox with the giant American data storage component developer, players can now install more of their favorite games.

"With so many games available, we want to ensure there are also options when it comes to storage capacity and support to expand next-gen storag," said Microsoft via its official Xbox Wire blog post.

The manufacturer added that the new storage expansion cards for the in-demand consoles would arrive in all Xbox markets.

Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Cards

Xbox confirmed that the new Seagate 512GB and 2TB Storage Expansion Card Models are now available for pre-order in the United States. Interested consumers can check the new storage components at Walmart.

On the other hand, the company confirmed that other countries would have their own pre-orders this coming November. To give you more idea, here are the exact prices of the new Seagate products:

Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S ($399.99)

Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S ($139.99)

In other news, Xbox is also releasing innovations for its other products and services. These include Xbox's plan to acquire new studios.

On the other hand, Microsoft also confirmed that repairable Xbox consoles could be a possibility, thanks to R2R.

Other Xbox Series X Innovations

The arrival of the new Seagate Storage Expansion Card models is not the only effort made by Microsoft to enhance its current high-end gaming gadgets.

Tech Radar reported that the company is also working on a new update to fix the annoying issue with Series X headphones. Microsoft confirmed that there is a new streamlined audio setting that offers the so-called "Mute Speaker" feature.

This new function allows you to deactivate your Xbox Series X speakers when you are using earphones or a headset.

For more news updates about Xbox Series X/S and other products of Microsoft, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

