Intel is finally cutting the support for the DirectX 12 (DX12) program for the 4th generation CPUs following its discovery of a potential security flaw. The processor manufacturer came up with the idea for the said lineup of the chips.

Intel is Disabling DX12 Support to Haswell CPUs

Earlier, Tom's Hardware reported that Intel has decided to ditch the long-time application programming interface for the 4th-gen core CPUs, which are also known as Haswell processors.

The DirectX 12 API will no longer run for the company's selected chips, including those under Pentium and Celeron. Both of these chips are said to have a Haswell architecture.

With that, other CPUs that are outside the 4th gen core series are not included in the process. Iris Graphics 5100, Iris Pro graphics 5200, and even HD Graphics 4200, 4400, 4600, and even 5000 are affected by the deactivation of the DX12 support.

The latest move will also mean that applications under the 15.40.44.5107 graphics driver version will now cease to function. As such, Intel is doing that because it spotted a security issue on the said lineup.

The Haswell CPUs stayed in the market for a long time several years ago. In 2013, Intel introduced the Devil's Canyon series as a refreshed lineup for the said hardware.

The support for the CPUs will still continue, but most likely, Intel would push through this action for those that have "Legacy Mode" capability, according to Lowyat's report on Monday, Nov.8.

Intel Arc Alchemist GPU Leaks

In late October, Tech Times reported about the rumor around the Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card. According to the YouTube leak, multiple variants will arrive for the said GPU.

The leak added that the launch of this hardware would come in Q1 of 2022. Moore's Law is Dead, a known tipster of computer-related products, guessed its launch date.

The report also indicated that the development of the Intel Arc GPU is now in the pre-production period. This would also be the first product of the company under its latest roadmap, which would span in the next few years.

The most important discovery regarding the roadmap is the similarity of Intel Arc Alchemist with the RTX 3070 chip. They will reportedly have 512 execution units (EUs) and 16 GB GDDr6 memory.

Speaking of DG2 variants, the leak suggested that we could potentially see 256 EUs, 284 EUS, 448 EUS, and 128 EUs for the upcoming GPU.

Intel Alder Lake CPU Problem

A few days ago, we also reported that the 12th gen CPUs are experiencing some issues with some games. In the same article, we also listed all of the affected game titles in Windows 10 and 11.

The patch for the problem is expected to arrive this month.

