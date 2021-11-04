A shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX-30 GPUs was reported to be missing following the report that someone had stolen them in California. The computer hardware company issued a notice about the incident to the customers.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest truck heist that happened over the last few days.

EVGA Spoke About Lost GPU Shipment in California

According to a report by PCMag on Thursday, Nov.4, an unidentified thief stole a bunch of EVGA graphics cards last Oct.29. The company released an immediate notice to inform about the case.

EVGA said that the truck carrying the RTX-30 GPUs was hi-jacked while it was going towards the distribution center in Southern California. According to the firm, the price of the stolen GPUs could reach $329.99 to $1,959.99 since they remain in very high demand.

The company is now asking for help from everyone regarding the identity of the theft. In case someone knows the culprit behind this GPU incident, the firm urges him/her to send the necessary information at stopRTX30theft@evga.com.

To add, it also reminded the consumers to stop purchasing stolen items since it is not allowed under California law.

The Bad News Behind EVGA Heist

In the same report, PCMag wrote that customers should be more careful when buying their preferred graphics card.

Since the demand for these GPUs is accelerating at a high rate, the thief could potentially resell them any time, just like what eBay scalpers do on the platform.

There's a clear reason why EVGA wants to inform the users to refrain from obtaining a stolen graphics card.

If you happen to get one without knowing that it's part of the missing EVGA shipment, the company would cut off the warranty plans for these products. The NVIDIA-based manufacturer warns the customers that they know all the serial numbers of the involved GPUs.

"​​EVGA will NOT REGISTER or HONOR ANY WARRANTY or UPGRADE claims on these products," the company said. "If you are able to successfully register your product and see it under My Products, then your product is NOT affected by this notice, you can also check the serial number at the EVGA Warranty Check page to see if it is affected," the company stated.

In response to EVGA's announcement, several customers requested the company to release all the serial numbers of the stolen chips. In that way, they will be forewarned if a particular GPU is stolen property.

Last July, Digital Trends reported that a thief in China has snatched a lot of graphics cards from an internet cafe. They reportedly cost $8,000 in total value.

EVGA Reveals Why RTX 3090 Slowly Declined

In September, Tech Times wrote that EVGA shared the real reason behind the "deaths" of the RTX 3080. The company confirmed that it was because of the "bad soldering." The announcement took place following the criticisms from the owners.

Elsewhere, NVIDIA brought the GeForce Game Ready driver in the same month. Along with G-Sync compatible displays, it could now support up to 24 new games from its current list of over 1,000 games.

