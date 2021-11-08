PepsiCo expects Tesla Semi truck to be released before 2021 ends, its CEO Ramon Laguarta announced on Nov. 8. It comes despite the earlier predictions of Elon Musk, warning that it would be delayed.

That said, the giant maker of soda and other snacks, such as Mountain Dew and Doritos, is expecting the deliveries of the Tesla electric truck to start in the fourth quarter of the year.

PepsiCo: Tesla Semi Trucks to Release 2021

As per the report by CNBC, the latest pronouncements from the CEO of PepsiCo himself comes four years after the firm first unveiled that it is pre-ordering a hundred Tesla Semi Trucks.

Back then, the move of PepsiCo struck bystanders as it was the biggest pre-order of the Tesla Semi Truck. Not to mention that it was announced shortly after the debut of the vehicle.

Laguarta told CNBC that PepsiCo is getting its first Tesla Semi Truck "deliveries this Q4."

However, the PepsiCo CEO has yet to confirm the number of orders from Tesla. On top of that, the number of Tesla Semi Trucks arriving in the company this 2021 remains to be seen.

PepsiCo and Tesla Semi Trucks

According to the news story from Yahoo, the move of PepsiCo to replace its fleet of delivery trucks with an electric counterpart from Tesla is part of its efforts to reduce its emissions.

The PepsiCo boss further disclosed that 10% of the gas emissions of the company come from its transportation. Thus, focusing on it could produce a significant impact on the company.

Laguarta talked about its efforts to reduce emissions shortly after he spoke during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference or the COP26.

He then appeared in an interview with CNBC, which asked the PepsiCo exec about the carbon dioxide emissions of his firm.

Tesla Semi Trucks

Initially, Musk envisioned the Semi Trucks to start production way back in 2019. However, it has since been delayed. Thus, the said EV has yet to start seeing the light of day.

Last Jan. 2021, the Tesla CEO admitted that the firm is facing an issue with its 4680 battery cells. As such, it is holding off the production of the Semi Truck.

Then, during the earnings call of the EV giant in July, Musk further announced that the release of the Semi Truck is pushed to 2022, citing problems with the battery and other supply chain hiccups.

