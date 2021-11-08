Clubhouse is debuting a new feature that would help in bringing the audio closer to users, with the "Replay" function that would record the live room session. The recorded room session can be saved by the user and be toggled on later, having an available podcast or talk show available for listening or sharing at a later time.

Different features come with Replay and are not stuck with the recorded session alone.

Clubhouse Replay: Live Sessions Can Now Be Recorded for Later

Clubhouse has officially debuted its latest feature to the audio-only social interaction platform, with the function called "Replay," aiming to record a session for later uses. This only means that if one podcast, talk show, interview, and the like is a conflict with one's schedule, there would be a copy waiting for the user when they get back.

The function is similar to saving a liked video on Instagram or TikTok, but with Clubhouse, users can save an entire session and listen to them after it has ended. Moreover, users may also go back to different parts of the audio, focusing on specific speakers.

Clubhouse's "Replay" can also help in going back to a certain topic or part that a person wishes to understand more.

the best of live ✨ but later!



Replays are here and they're so much more than just a recording. Creators can download audio, and when you listen on Clubhouse, you'll see all the dynamics of the stage, PTRs, *and* hop from speaker to speaker.



live now on iOS & Android 💖 pic.twitter.com/zDtenNy60c — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) November 8, 2021

Clubhouse Replay: Other Features

Clubhouse says that users can "replay the whole experience" with the new feature, and this is applicable for those who mishears something or wants to learn more from a certain talk. Other features of "Replay" include jumping from one user to another, as well as going back and forth a certain recording as it is readily available on the app.

Clubhouse's Features

Clubhouse has debuted a lot of features for its platform in the past months that it has been available to the public, opening it up for more users to join in. One of which is the Spatial Audio that was debuted on all platforms, both the iOS and Android smartphones. The feature aims to help a person feel like they are in the same room as the speaker, for a better experience.

On the other hand, the "Backchannel" is also here to bring DMs straight into the application and not compel everyone to talk in a group's room during each session. Also, this may help in directly contacting a person whenever they are needed, and not head to the group chat for messaging them whenever there is something needed to be said.

The audio-only application has evolved since its massive popularity since 2020, particularly during the start of the pandemic that pushed people into the comforts of their homes and away from the public. Clubhouse's platform is now expansive, bringing a different audio experience to the table that brings people closer than ever, with a function that can "Replay" a certain session.

