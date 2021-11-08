"Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl" remasters have yet to be officially released, but early copies of the game are now leaking to a number of people.

That said, screenshots, as well as videos, featuring the Distortion World and Battle Frontier locations from the upcoming iconic Pokemon titles, have been sprouting like mushrooms, as per the report by Kotaku.

'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' Early Copy Leaks

Leaks of both the "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl" have appeared like wild Pokemons in the subreddit that goes by the name PokeLeaks.

Kotaku noted that the initial post of the Reddit user about the early copy of the game was deleted shortly after it was published.

However, after which, more users went on to also post their fair share of photos and videos from the leaked early copy of the "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl."

'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' Leak on YouTube

On top of that, a YouTube content creator that carries the moniker Pokey Masta uploaded a video that lasted for 2 minutes, showcasing the town map of "Brilliant Diamond."

Not to mention that the YouTube clip even showed a glimpse of the Pokedex from the unreleased Pokemon gaming title.

What's more, another YouTuber called Poiter showed Team Galactic fights, along with some gym battles, in a clip uploaded on the video-sharing platform.

However, both videos have now been deleted with a placeholder text saying that "this video is unavailable."

Nintendo and Pokemon Leaks

It is not the first time that Nintendo leaks have vanished into thin air immediately.

NME noted in a news story that the gaming firm has been taking down leaks involving Pokemon for years now.

In fact, way back in 2019, the Japanese gaming firm even hired a forensics company to track down every leak involving the "Pokemon Sword and Shield."

It is worth mentioning that Nintendo's fight against leakers does not end in takedowns. The firm has previously taken some of the leakers of their game to court, wherein they were forced to pay a hefty settlement.

'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl'

Both the 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Pokemon Shining Pearl' Gen IV remakes were unveiled during the E3 event in May 2021.

However, the much-awaited release of the iconic Pokemon gaming titles is only coming in the next two weeks, or on Nov. 19 to be precise.

'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' Day One Update Needs 8GB

Meanwhile, both Nintendo and The Pokemon Company confirmed that both "Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl" will come along with a day one update for the Nintendo Switch that will require "approximately 8GB," according to the report by Nintendo-Insider.

