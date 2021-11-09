Sleep has a lot of accepted health benefits, and this latest one involves your heart health--on one condition.

The condition is that you'll need to sleep between 10:00 P.M. and 11:00 P.M. to minimize your risk of heart disease, reports The Independent.

This was the conclusion of a recent study published in the European Heart Journal--Digital Health. In other words, sleeping too early or too late can increase your chances of developing heart disease.

Researchers took a look at the heart data of roughly 88,000 individuals for the study. They determined the bedtimes of the study participants, eventually concluding that optimal bedtime should be between 10:00 and 10:59 P.M.

Around 12% of the 88,000 participants exhibited the lowest risk of developing heart disease.

On the other hand, sleeping earlier than 10:00 P.M. or later than 11:00 P.M. almost doubles that at 24 and 25%, respectively.

The researchers also found that during average follow-ups of almost six years, 3.6% of all the study participants (a total of 3,172 individuals) developed cardiovascular disease from going to sleep either too late or too early.

It's all about the Circadian Rhythm, or the so-called body clock, as written in Science Daily.

Study author Dr. David Plans from the University of Exeter in the UK states that while his team can't conclude causation, they concluded that any disruption to an individual's body clock could be linked to better or worse heart health.

However, this doesn't explicitly mean that you're always at great danger of developing heart disease if you don't go to sleep at the optimal time.

The researchers say that other studies still need to verify their results. Still, their conclusion is enough to get people thinking about maintaining good sleep habits and overall heart health.

Using Trackers To Sleep At The 'Optimal' Hour

The wonders of modern technology can't be overstated. And for this specific situation, you'll have the option of using a dedicated sleep tracker.

A typical sleep tracking app these days can measure the quality and duration of your snooze. They often work using a nifty tech in your smartphone called an accelerometer.

According to Purple, this accelerometer helps the phone track your movements while you're sleeping. And these movements can indicate the quality of sleep you're getting. Humans tend to move during specific sleep states, and the app uses the accelerometer's tech to track that.

Another way that a sleep tracking app can help you sleep better is by monitoring your heart rate. This works even better if you're using wearable tech like a smartwatch alongside the sleep tracker.

That's because when you go to sleep, your heart rate slows down. And then, going into a deep sleep (also called REM or Rapid Eye Movement) can also cause your heart rate to go back up due to your dreaming.

All of these technologies combine to help make hitting the hay just a bit--if not a lot--easier.

