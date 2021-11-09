(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Clubhouse Invite Codes on eBay Sold for $400 at One Point | Co-Founder Comments on Apps' 18-Month Run

Clubhouse invite codes were found at one point selling for $400 each on eBay. The co-founder of the company comments on the apps' lively 18-month run.

Clubhouse Co-Founder Paul Davidson Shares Thoughts

According to the story by CNBC, Paul Davidson, the co-founder of Clubhouse, joined them in a Microsoft Teams call coming from his home in California. His high spirits reportedly contrast with the popularity of the Clubhouse audio-only chat app.

The app was launched in March 2020 and went semi-viral earlier in 2021 before it started dramatically tumbling down in App Store rankings. Davidson told CNBC that it had been quite 18 months that had passed.

Clubhouse iPhone App

Clubhouse, which was initially just available on the iPhone, allows users to find and listen to certain conversations between people. Users would reportedly join Clubhouse's rooms where friends and strangers would discuss certain things, including cryptocurrency, politics, diets, and video games.

Hosts can reportedly "pass the mic" to others inside the room, and listeners can also raise their hands in-app if they wish to speak. This popular revenue-free consumer app was very quickly embraced by different Silicon Valley types.

Andreessen Horowitz Invested in Clubhouse

The app's main backer is the renowned venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, whose co-founder reportedly speaks on the platform often. The app was reportedly founded during the coronavirus pandemic as a lot of people were looking for different ways to occupy themselves.

As of the moment, however, there is already less hype regarding the app compared to its peak. Hussein Kanji, a venture capitalist, noted that the app "feels like it's fading" in his comments made to CNBC.

Clubhouse Drop in Numbers

An example of this is the app's monthly active users in the United Kingdom, reportedly at 550,000 in February but dropped to just 160,000 in September. This was according to the data from the app analysis firm known as App Annie.

Despite the app initially being invites-only, the company had struggled to deal with some of the early demand. The invite codes, at one point, were seen selling for $400 on eBay. Clubhouse noted that its weekly user base has soared to over 10 million people within the year of its launch.

App Downloaded 34 Million Times

As of the moment, the app has already been downloaded more than 34 million times. This is according to Sensortower, an app analysis firm. Davidson noted that it just started growing quickly, which was much faster than they had initially anticipated or planned.

In May, an article by Business Insider noted that Clubhouse downloads were falling as the app was only downloaded 900,000 times in April. This was in comparison to the app's total downloads in February, which peaked at 9.6 million. The latest updates for Clubhouse were bringing 30-second audio previews and a replay option for users to record and save a live room's session.

