Clubhouse New Feature Brings in 30 Second Audio Previews Before Users Join the Room

Clubhouse now has a new feature that brings in 30-second audio even before users join the room. This would allow new joiners to find out more about a room before they even decide to join.

Clubhouse Social Media App

Just a week after Clubhouse officially announced a new invite system, the company is set to introduce a host of brand new features. The Clubhouse blog post shows a number of new features added to the popular social media app.

According to the story by Engadget, the first of these features is the brand new Clips. This is basically a tool that users can try out in order to share previews of public rooms. When creators, as well as hosts, enable the feature, users will then see a new icon that would simply look like a pair of scissors.

30-Second Audio for Clubhouse

Once users tap it, Clubhouse will then capture the last 30 seconds of the recorded audio. Users can then simply share this on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, iMessage, or even WhatsApp. Clubhouse is now saying that it is finally rolling out Clips in beta only to a selected number of creators today.

In most public and open rooms, users will see the scissors icon there unless the actual host has gone out of their way and manually disabled the feature. Sometime in the next few weeks, the company also plans to introduce a new way for people to be able to share archives of certain past live rooms. This particular feature is known as Replays.

Clips from Clubhouse

When it comes to the Clips, this is something that users can still disable if they want to. When this feature is active, however, it will reportedly make other past rooms discoverable as long as the host or creator would choose to want people to find that particular conversation.

Clubhouse also notes that it now plans to start rolling out the Replays feature sometime in October 2021. Rounding things out, Clubhouse is reportedly introducing a new search tool that would allow users to look for specific people, clubs, live rooms, and even future events. Clubhouse is currently set to feature spatial audio on channels and rooms in order to provide users with what seems like the real live experience.

Explore Tab for Clubhouse

Initially, this particular functionality will live in the said Explore tab for around a week or two before Clubhouse would officially move the function to the hallway sidebar. Last but not least, Android users will also be able to look forward to Clubhouse rolling out support for its spatial audio.

In a number of ways, the updates that Clubhouse has just announced address certain shortcomings that have reportedly been in the app for quite a while. The absence of a certain way to share audio was actually a particularly notable omission. Clubhouse also previously dealt with data leak reports noting it as misleading.

