Fitbit launched the Charge 5 model back in September. It debuted to a new design and a color screen. However, it was released without the two main software features: Fitbit's new Daily Readiness Score and the electrocardiogram or ECG.

Both features are needed to let you know how hard you should work out and when you should take things slow. More than a month after the new model's release, Fitbit decided to roll out the two features.

Fitbit's ECG Roll Out

The ECG app reads your heart's rhythm in order to assess you for any sign of atrial fibrillation, according to The Verge.

All you need to do is open the app, put your finger on the stainless steel panels, and wait for 30 seconds so you can get the reading.

The ECG apps are being added in more wearables, including Fitbit's Sense smartwatch and the Apple Watch.

However, you shouldn't take the readings from the ECG app as a definitive diagnosis of atrial fibrillation.

As for the new Daily Readiness Score is a feature that uses data that your Fitbit tracks so you will know the level of intensity you need to do for your daily workout.

Your Fitbit can assess your activity, sleep schedule, and heart rate variability to get the score. A higher score means that Fitbit believes you can take on a more intense workout, while a lower score means that you need to do a low-intensity workout so you can fully recover.

Premium service subscribers can only access the Daily Readiness Score. If you wish to use the feature, you need to subscribe to a Fitbit membership that will cost you $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year. It is supported by more Fitbit devices, not just the Charge 5 model.

You can also use the feature on Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Luxe, or Fitbit Inspire 2 beginning Nov. 9, according to SlashGear.

Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's newest fitness tracker. The tracker costs $179.95, and it offers numerous improvements over the previous model, the Fitbit Charge 4.

The Charge 5 has a slimmer design and a brighter and clearer screen. There may be a lack of physical buttons, but it is filled with features and apps like snore detection.

According to TechRadar, Fitbit Charger 5 lets you receive notifications from your smartphone, you can open and read it or dismiss it by tapping on the device.

It also has a convenient call alert so you can get all of your phone calls no matter what you're doing.

Another thing is that you can make contactless payments via Fitbit Pay. You will also get constant reminders to stretch and reflect on your achievements daily.

Unfortunately, it does not have any music playback functions. It also does not have any storage for music, which is disappointing considering that Charge 4 lets you control your Spotify playlist while you workout.

Hopefully, this can change soon, and Fitbit will update Charge 5, so you can work out while playing music.

