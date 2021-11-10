American heritage and sportswear brand Original Penguin tomorrow is launching an Augmented Reality-powered NFT campaign and auction as part of the brand's commitment to supporting young digital creatives. The project marks the first time a fashion brand has commissioned TikTok videos to be the actual NFT asset and also is one of the first times an NFT auction is available to purchase with traditional payment methods, ensuring the process is accessible.

Original Penguin is excited about both its foray into the metaverse space, as well as the opportunity to present to its fans an AR experience that will allow for a completely new way to view and purchase NFTs.

"Original Penguin is proud to launch this NFT campaign in support of young creatives everywhere and to encourage the future generation to find new ways to innovate and collaborate," said Thomas Harvey, Original Penguin's Senior Design Director.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the brand's nonprofit partner Free Arts NYC which empowers underserved youth through arts and mentoring programs.

The auction begins tomorrow, Nov. 10. Users will bid with both cryptocurrency and US Dollar (using a game-changing new platform allowing the use of traditional currency) as the brand wants to ensure a democratized, open experience.

The AR experience will be live tomorrow at: originalpenguinnft.com

How the Experience Works:

Starting Nov. 10, visit originalpenguinnft.com on your mobile device to enter the AR experience. No special equipment or apps are needed as the experience was built to be seamless and easy to access.

An installation of 8 dancing penguins will be displayed on a retro-looking beach (think neon and Miami Vice). Guests can walk around, interact with, and actually move the penguins, each one with a distinctive skin featuring digital animated artwork from the TikTok creatives Original Penguin has tapped.

Simply tap on each customized penguin to see more information on how the artwork was created and how one can place a bid.

About the Auction:

In this inventive move, Original Penguin will be the first fashion brand to utilize TikTok content as an NFT. The brand hopes to inspire creatives to take their talents to the next level, striving to #BeAnOriginal.

The NFT auction will go live on Nov. 10 and will go through Nov. 23.

A total of 8 iconic Penguin avatars (5 TikTok influencer designs and three from Original Penguin) will be displayed in the colorful Miami Beach-inspired setting.

The TikTok Creators:

