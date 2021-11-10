(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Apple Reverses Face ID Removal After iPhone 13 Users Get Third-Party Repair Amidst Backlash

Apple has reversed its initial decision to block users from using the Face ID after getting their iPhone 13 fixed by third-party repairs. This was amidst the backlash regarding Apples' decision to remove the feature should users choose to get their screen fixed anywhere that isn't authorized by Apple.

iPhone 13 Face ID Removal After Third-Party Repairs

Following the recent release of the brand new iPhone 13 lineup back in September, a teardown of the phone revealed some unpleasant surprises. It was found that Apple actually disables the Face ID on its newest flagship phones after owners get third-party screen repairs.

According to the story by XDA-developers, the removal of the Face ID feature caused quite the online outrage with a number of small, independent stores that actually rely on providing screen repairs in order to make ends meet. A lot of iPhone users reportedly prefer getting screen repairs from third-party providers due to the price being much more affordable.

Apple Decides to Reverse Their Decision

As a result of this, the known trillion-dollar company has then decided to remove this particular restriction. According to MacRumors, it was noted that Apple told The Verge about the company's plans to remove this particular restriction in the upcoming future software update.

It was noted that screen repairs being done by third parties would no longer lead to the disabling of the iPhone's facial recognition system. This will reportedly allow customers in certain countries without any Apple-authorized centers to still resume using their own iPhones normally despite cracking their screens.

Microcontroller on the Smartphone Screen

Apple has reportedly added a microcontroller to the whole iPhone 13 lineup. Following users getting a screen repair, a microcontroller must pair the brand new screen with the iPhone that uses Apple's own special repair tool. Although the flagship phone has had good reviews, the iPhone 13 Mini was said to be subjected to a lower watt limit.

It was stated that the independent service providers do not actually have access to it, so the phone will then detect the lack of the microcontroller. This would then result in users getting an "unable to activate Face ID on this phone" type of error.

Software Update for Face ID

The error will reportedly no longer be displayed following an upcoming software update allowing the Face ID to work normally despite getting third-party screen repairs. Apple, however, has not yet specified when the new update is set to arrive.

The company reportedly has a history of imposing certain restrictions that act to dissuade iPhone users from being able to get third-party repairs. The company reportedly once completely bricked iPhones after users would get third-party Touch ID home button repairs.

It was stated that the iPhone would then display an error when attempting to reboot the device. Apple had eventually decided to disable the Touch ID only instead of the whole device. For those who don't have the new Apple iPhone yet, check out the difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

