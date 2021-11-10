Apple Business Essentials, the new management solution of the giant iPhone maker, is set to arrive. This new service is expected to help SMBs (Small and Midsize Businesses), especially those companies with less than 500 employees.

"One complete subscription that seamlessly brings together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage," explained Apple the official website for its new management solution service.

The tech giant added that SMBs can take advantage of this new subscription to manage their employees' Apple gadgets for their works. These include iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

Apple Business Essentials to Help SMBs

According to TechCrunch's latest report, employees can rely on the new Apple Business Essentials management solution for both work-based and personal devices.

On the other hand, the giant iPhone maker explained that it designed the new subscription service as a user-oriented model for agencies and companies with 50 to 500 employees.

One of the benefits it offers is a dedicated iCloud account, which would serve as the company's backup for their work-related databases.

Aside from this, it also offers the so-called Collections feature. This function allows the company to assign apps and settings to individual employees or groups automatically.

Business Essentials is just one of the things that the giant smartphone maker is currently working on. Recently, we reported that Apple took back its decision regarding Face ID removal.

In other news, Apple is expected to work with TSMC to create new, advanced 3nm chipsets for its upcoming iPhones and MacBooks.

How Much is Apple Business Essentials?

ZDNet provided some important details about the new Apple Business Essentials management service. One of these is the availability of AppleCar+, which is expected to arrive before this coming 2022.

On the other hand, if you are one of the interested consumers, here are the offered subscription services and other prices:

$12.99 per user/month (can work with up to three devices. It also offers 2TB storage)

$6.99 per user/month (can work with up to three devices. It also offers 200GB storage)

$2.99 per user/month (can only work with one device. It also offers 50GB storage)

