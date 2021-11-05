Apple and TSMC plan to produce new 3nm chipsets for iPhones and MacBooks. Experts claimed that these new SoCs could allow the giant tech manufacturer to have great advantages for laptops against Intel.



Samsung and other giant tech firms are currently working on more advanced devices. Since this is the case, Apple is also doing its part to be on top. Right now, sources stated that the giant iPhone maker is working on some 2nd-gen in-house chips for its laptops.

These new SoCs are said to be launched as early as 2022. But, the chips would only have a few performance upgrades since they would be developed using a 5-nm chip fabrication method.

If this is true, this means that the 2nd-gen MacBook chipsets would have relatively small differences over the current M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max.

Apple, TSMC To Offer 3nm iPhone, MacBook SoCs

According to 9To5Mac's latest report, a new roadmap appeared, showing that Apple and TSMC are planning to create new 3nm chipsets.

The data also suggested that these new SoCs could be integrated into new MacBook and iPhone models by 2023. On the other hand, the codenames of three 3rd-gen chips were also leaked: Palma, Lobos, and Ibiza.

Because of these advanced gadget chips, experts now believe that Apple could outperform Intel when it comes to laptops. However, this could still change since other rumors are contradicting the leaked 3nm chip details.

Recently, we reported that some speculations claimed that iPhone 14 would have a chipset that is not based on 3nm fabrication. Aside from SoCs, Apple is also working on other products and services.

This includes the latest Apple ID website redesign, which offers better navigation features than the old version.

Is Apple M2 MacBook Good?

MacWorld reported that consumers might be better of not waiting for the new Apple MacBook M2 models.

One of the reasons is that the 2nd-gen SoCs could have the same CPU cores that the current M1 offers. Aside from this, the new chipsets could only have 10% single-core performance core, which is not that advanced compared to M1.

