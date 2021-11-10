TikTok has taken down conspiracy theory videos about rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival that turned deadly after concertgoers rushed towards the stage.

Eight people have died and there are victims who are still in the hospital. 50,000 people are said to have attended the music festival.

The conspiracy theory videos that TikTok has taken down include videos that linked what happened in the music festival to Satanism or theorized that it was a form of ritualistic sacrifice.

TikTok Takes Down Astroworld Conspiracy Theory Videos

TikTok has taken down multiple conspiracy theory videos about what took place during rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. Certain conspiracy theory videos that TikTok has taken down involve Satanism or the worshipping of the devil.

According to a report by the BBC, some of these conspiracy theory videos "include claims the crush was a ritualistic sacrifice."

"Others have linked the date of the event to the establishment of the Church of Satan and claim the rapper's lyrics are also of a Satanic nature," the BBC report adds.

TikTok is not the only one to take down content related to Astroworld or Travis Scott. Just a few days ago, "Fortnite" removed Travis Scott's emote in the wake of the mass casualty event at Astroworld.

Related Article: Travis Scott Fortnite Virtual Concert: Is This The Future of Music Events Post-Coronavirus?

Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The Astroworld Festival is a music event that was supposed to take place from November 5 to 6 in Houston, Texas. The festival is founded by Travis Scott, who named the event after one of his albums. Live Nation was responsible for organizing and managing the event.

It is said that 50,000 attendees were at the first day of the music event when a crowd crush took place, killing eight people and injuring hundreds of the festival's attendees.

Among the casualties of the Astroworld Festival, a 14-year-old boy is considered the youngest victim while the oldest victim is aged 27.

Reactions From the Scott, the Organizers, Apple

Travis Scott has already broken his silence about the tragedy in a statement posted on his personal Twitter account.

Scott said in his statement that he is "absolutely devastated" by what happened at his music event and added that he is committed to working with the community in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The Astroworld Festival's Twitter account also released a statement regarding what took place at the event.

The statement encouraged people with any information about the tragedy to reach out to the Houston police as "they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place."

Apple Music, who live streamed the event on its platform, has deleted all its Astroworld posts and likewise released a statement about the tragedy.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple Music said in a statement that they are devastated about what transpired at the Astroworld Festival.

Read Also: Astroworld Festival: Travis Scott Offers Free Mental Health Services via Online Counselling Platform, BetterHelp

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.