Prince Harry Says He Warned Jack Dorsey About Riot

Prince Harry made an appearance at the RE:WIRED tech forum as a guest speaker and revealed that he actually warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about the possibility of a coup happening a day before the Capitol riot took place.

According to a report by the BBC, the Duke of Sussex said, "I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged."

The Duke of Sussex said that he sent his warning via an email to Dorsey and has not heard from the Twitter CEO since.

The BBC report adds that Dorsey has not publicly commented on the issue.

The US Capitol Riot

The US Capitol riot took place on January 6 after supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C. in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential elections, which current President Joe Biden won.

As a result of the riot, the Capitol was locked down and lawmakers and their staff were evacuated to safety. Rioters occupied the Capitol for several hours and even assaulted law enforcement officers and vandalized property.

The Capitol riot resulted in a handful of deaths and multiple injuries. More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured during the riot.

According to a report by USA Today, more than 600 people have been charged in relation to the Capitol riot.

Judge Rules Against Trump

In one of the latest developments to take place regarding the storming of the US Capitol, a separate BBC report has said that a judge "has ruled a congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot can access some of ex-President Donald Trump's White House records."

The congressional committee investigation is looking into whether or not the former president knew beforehand that the riot was going to take place.

According to the report, the former president attempted to invoke his executive privilege. A ruling in his favor would have meant that the documents could be kept private.

