Instagram's new Reels function is offering a new awards system for the company called "Reels Bonus Program" and it is by giving out as much as $10,000 for one video that generates massive views on the platform. Reels are known as a TikTok clone that has been popular in the platform now, where people can edit and cut short videos, put music, use filters, ARs, and be as creative as they can be.

Instagram Reels: Bonus Payout for Influencers, Creators with Massive Views

Instagram has a program for generating revenue for Influencers on its platforms, like Facebook and YouTube, but the new feature is available for the latest offer of the social media company. The Bonus Program is now offered on Instagram Reels, yes, the same "Reels" that has been recently available to the public from its recent releases.

The focus is that influencers that are recognized by Instagram may use the Reels to showcase their content, and if they have generated massive views on their accounts, a payout will be handed out. This is like making a quota or hitting the number of views for points, and in turn, having the company pay them out like in Facebook or YouTube.

The Instagram Reels bonus program payout is eligible for influencers that have listed their accounts as public and as a business type.

Instagram Reels Bonus Program: Glitch Hinders Pay?

However, several users have complained about the payment that has been hindered by glitch problems, and have shared their experiences via Reddit. The influencer said that the bonus had disappeared from the account, something that was available there earlier upon checking it.

According to Tech Crunch, Instagram has reached out to say that its glitch has been fixed already, and those that has been awarded a bonus can get it at a certain time.

Instagram and its Reels

Instagram and its Reels function have been popular in recent times because it has launched its services not long ago. Initially, when it was starting, people have allegedly claimed that the company had offered them money to switch and jump boat from TikTok, as both have almost the same function and are identical in terms of the format.

Also, the issue of fake likes and views from scammers is rampant these days, especially as it can glorify a person's Reels and make them more popular in terms of bringing new users to come across their accounts. Reels is still in its early stages for public release and it brings different features that would rival that of its competitors.

Instagram is bent on bringing its Reels to be the platform where people would use for showcasing their short videos or photo compilations about places, things, objects, or even their lifestyle. Reels offering to influencers is also a way for them to be compensated for their work, especially as the program aims to help those that have their career for being content creators.

