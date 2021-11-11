Eco-Friendly and Vegan glitter is now a thing, and yes, this was made and developed by scientists so that microplastic waste can be reduced and promote sustainability in all aspects. Glitters are known for their sparkling design and contribution to an object, often added to makeup and glitzy products to help boost its appeal and look.

Eco-Friendly, Vegan Glitter: What is It?

A press release from EurekAlert has shown that anything is possible and can be turned into a sustainable and eco-friendly object, even as small as a glittering speck that is used for everyday objects. The biodegradable glitter is a non-toxic creation by researchers from the University of Cambridge for different uses, primarily to reduce microplastic waste.

Glitters are used for lots of things, as it brings a different kind of shine to an object. It is also known that glitters are used for makeup and cosmetic products, so it is a massive thing now. However, most of these products are lined with glitters that are toxic to the health, and also contribute to massive microplastic waste.

The researchers have developed a biodegradable and non-toxic one, which can be safely used for food, cosmetic products, and other applications. They are also eco-friendly and were made sustainably.

Read Also: Safe Drinking Water from Air Humidity? Solar Powered Prototype Attempts to Help Billions of People

Eco-Friendly Glitter: Reducing Microplastic Waste

Microplastic are plastic components or particles that are so small, only a microscope can see them for what they truly are, and the same goes for these sparkling additions to an object. Glitters are known contributors to microplastic waste, and they may not be significant, but accumulated mass can contribute to a harmful effect on the environment.

Earth Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Solutions

The Earth has been living for more than 2,000 years now, and it has sustained a lot since the beginning of time, as different threats have been appearing from the different external environments, even those that live in it. With that, extensive studies were made and developed to help in protecting and preserving what is left now.

Some studies look into everyday materials that a person uses, and an example would be the wood-made kitchen knife that has the capability of being three times sharper than a steel blade. The percentage of waste in the environment now is massive, and the world can only recycle a certain percentage of it, with some left in dumpsites or discarded.

With those being said, small things can play a massive role in the preservation and saving of the planet, even as small as those glitters that are known for being tiny and are almost unseen. The significance it brought far surpasses its size as a tiny object, and this is because people who care about the environment do not disregard the little things that may harm or contribute to its demise.

Related Article: NASA, USGS Landsat-9: First Images Releases, Helping Humans Understand More of the Climate Crisis

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.