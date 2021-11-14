Instagram Live Moderators feature could really arrive on the giant video platform, according to the popular leaker and Android developer, Alessandro Paluzzi.

"#Instagram is working on the ability to add moderators to the live video," said the reliable leaker via his official Twitter post.

#Instagram is working on the ability to add moderators to the live video 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aqp0bVttwR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 12, 2021

Right now, there are only a few social media platforms that offer this capability. For example, Twitter is one online site that allows influencers to have two co-hosts on the popular Twitter Spaces.

This capability is quite useful since you can have help from your friends while doing a live stream. If this is true, then Instagram users can ask other people to manage their real-time content.

Instagram Live Moderators to Arrive

According to 9To5Mac's latest report, Instagram will soon let influencers and regular users add co-hosts during their live streams. However, the exact number of additional content moderators is not yet confirmed.

But, Paluzzi claimed that IG would only allow one additional co-host once the giant video platform rolled out the new Live Moderators feature. As of the moment, it is still impossible to let your friends to moderate your content during a live stream.

Aside from the new Live Moderators option, IG is also believed to be working on new Instagram Stories like button enhancement. Meanwhile, other social media sites are also making their own efforts to improve their online tools.

Recently, we reported that YouTube TV had added three hallmark channels to the service. On the other hand, TikTok Text-to-Speech Voices received the sounds of Chewbacca, Rocket Raccoon, and C-3PO.

Other IG Enhancements

GSM Arena recently reported that the Meta-owned video platform also started testing the new "Take a Break" feature.

Since the popular social media site is becoming toxic to many consumers, IG decided to work on a function that you to set some in-app reminders, which would notify you if you need to stop using your Instagram account. You can click this link to see more details.

For more news updates about Instagram and other popular social media sites, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

