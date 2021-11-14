"Back 4 Blood" is harder than even its developers expected and there are plans to fix the game's difficulty.

Among the factors that contribute to the game being harder than expected are the higher respawn rate of the infected and players receiving too much trauma damage.

"Back 4 Blood" is an online cooperative first-person shooter game developed by Turtle Rock, the developers of Valve's "Left 4 Dead." Its story follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world who fight against infected humans known as the Ridden.

'Back 4 Blood' is Harder Than Expected

"Back 4 Blood's" developers, Turtle Rock, have acknowledged that the game is harder than even they expected. Turtle Rock has since assured fans that fixes for the game's difficulties are on their way.

"We hear your concerns about the game's difficulty across all platforms following the November 2021 Update and we'd like to address them directly," Turtle Rock said in a Reddit post addressing the concerns.

According to a report by Kotaku, one of the game difficulties that players experience is that the infected enemies spawn at a rate that is considered as too high. A patch has already been released to try and fix the issue, but it seems to not be working as planned.

Per the report, another difficulty players experience involves what is known as trauma damage. Kotaku defines this as "damage that builds up over the course of a mission and which is harder to heal."

"Back 4 Blood's" developers have said that players receive too much trauma damage in the game regardless of what game difficulty they pick. This problem has been fixed for online play and a fix for offline single-player missions will be available in the future.

Related Article: PS5 Games 2021 List: ALL Confirmed Upcoming Titles for the New Year-'God of War 2,' 'Hitman 3,' and MORE!

'Back 4 Blood'

"Back 4 Blood" is a cooperative first-person shooter game developed by Turtle Rock. It is playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. The game was released on October 12, 2021.

The story of the game is set in a post-apocalyptic world that has been overtaken by people infected by a parasite that has turned them into mutants called the Ridden.

"Back 4 Blood" follows a group of "Cleaners," human survivors who fight the infected mutants in order to protect a human settlement known as Fort Hope. There are eight Cleaners that players can control: Walker, Holly, Evangelo, Hoffman, Jim, Karlee, Sue, and Chris.

Sue and Chris are otherwise known as Doc and Mom, respectively, in the game.

Every character has unique attributes and skills that can be beneficial to the strategy of the players.

"Back 4 Blood" is regarded as the successor of the hugely popular "Left 4 Dead" as both games share the same developers as well as gameplay.

Read Also: 'Left 4 Dead' Update: Characters to Join 'Zombie Army 4' as DLC, Designer Joins Xbox

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.