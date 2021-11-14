PS5's most played games releases as the sought-after gaming console from the Japanese tech giant Sony celebrates its first birthday. And it turns out that the "Fortnite" battle royale was able to grab the highest spot on the list.

PS5's Most Played Games

The list of the most played games from the PlayStation 5 or shortly known as the PS5 was published by the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, as per the report by VGR.

However, the list from the CEO of Sony Entertainment himself only included the top ten most popular titles, which are just a very small fraction of the hundreds of games available on the platform.

As mentioned, the revelation from Sony comes as the PS5 celebrates its first year since its release. It means that the gaming titles included in the list are the tally for the first anniversary of the sought-after console.

'Fortnite' PS5's Most Played Game

It turns out that "Fortnite," the battle royale title that Epic Games released for more than four years now, or in Sept. 2017 to be exact, still attracted players for the gaming console that debuted in 2020.

Although VGR noted in the same report that the peak of the battle royale title was in mid-2018, the PS5 data proves that its popularity is still competing with other rivals.

It is worth noting that some of the closest rivals of "Fortnite" in the battle royale scene, such as "Call of Duty: Warzone," and "Apex Legends" were nowhere to be found in PS5's most played games.

The news outlet further noted that Epic Games' "Fortnite" also brought the gaming experience of PS5 users to the next level compared to the PS4. It does not only provide a more stable framerate performance, but the graphics of the game also saw an impressive upgrade.

PS5's Most Played Games List

Nevertheless, another "Call of Duty" title, the "Black Ops Cold" still made it to the second spot on the said list.

Meanwhile, sports-themed video gaming titles, including FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21 sit at the third and fourth spot, respectively.

On the other hand, the open-world video game "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" made it to the fifth spot, whereas the free-to-play title "Destiny 2" got sixth place in the list.

The other games grabbing the seventh to the last spot are "MLB The Show 21," Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales," "Demon's Souls," and "NBA 2K22."

PS5 Games in a Year

The blog from the Sony exec further disclosed that about 260 games have been launched on the PS5 for its first year alone. But on top of that, PlayStation Studios is still working on 25 new titles for the console.

Not just that, its players have already spent 4.6 billion hours of gameplay for the first year of PS5.

