The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) is partnering with the cartoonist known as chris (simpsons artist) to release his very first NFT collection on the WAX Blockchain. Available on Thursday, November 18 at 10:00 A.M. PST / 1:00 P.M. PST, the chris (simpsons artist) x DeadHappy - "Classic Collection" will feature a bespoke collection of chris' viral work.

Known for his comedic and deliberately childlike caricatures and stream-of-consciousness writing, chris was inspired at a young age to draw characters from the hit TV Show, The Simpsons. He still caricatures fictional characters, including The Simpsons cast, and signs his pieces with the qualifier "(Simpsons Artist)." He gained national media attention with his caricature of well-known figures, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, during their wedding. With a cult following of millions of fans around the world chris' work has also been featured in publications such as BBC, NME, The Guardian, The Independent and more.

"After 10 years of having a make of pictures for my friends to have a bit of a look at on the internet, I am excited that my friends can now own them on the internet as well," said chris (simpsons artist). This is a collection of some of my favorite pictures that I have gone and done and I like that WAX is very environmentally focused as well. I hope that you enjoy my pictures xox"

"We haven't stopped laughing and smiling throughout this whole process, we all have stomach aches and locked jaws now. Someone please help us." said DeadHappy, a small group of highly accomplished anonymous animators who assisted chris on bringing his incredible work to the world of NFTs.

Chris's debut NFT releases, the chris (simpsons artist) x DeadHappy - "Classic Collection," will feature a total of 25,000 NFT consisting of 51 different designs over five different rarities: Common, Collectible, Rare, Deluxe, and Ultra Rare. The collection will be sold in two limited edition packs with a total of just 3,750 packs and can only be purchased with WAXP tokens:

Standard Packs (2,500 total) contain 5 NFTs and can only be purchased with WAXP tokens (price equivalent to $30.00)

Mega Packs (1,250 total) contain 10 NFTs and can only be purchased with WAXP tokens (price equivalent to $50.00)

"chris' hilarious artwork and unique storytelling make for a rare collectible opportunity for his fans," says William Quigley, Co-Founder of WAX. "We're proud to host chris' first NFT collection to give his fans an opportunity to own a piece of art from 'The Internet's Picasso.'"

Additionally, fans have the opportunity to collect six unique vIRL NFTs that can be redeemed for highly collectible physical art pieces from chris' collection. Debuting on WAX, the world's #1 blockchain bringing NFTs to the mass market in the safest and most environmentally friendly marketplace in the world, the chris (simpsons artist) x DeadHappy - "Classic Collection" will be available worldwide beginning on November 18.

This sale requires a credit card and a WAX Cloud Wallet account. For fans looking to own a part of this limited series, please visit wax.io to register for a WAX wallet. To learn more about WAX's environmentally friendly initiatives, please visit their website.

