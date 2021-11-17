"Six Days in Fallujah," a controversial shooter game, the release date has been by another year from its 2021 target launch. As such, developers of the Iraq war-based gaming titles announced that it would be coming out in 2022.

'Six Days in Fallujah' Release Date Delayed

The publisher of and developer of the first-person military gaming title, Victura and Highwire Games, respectively, revealed its year-long delay in a blog post.

The CEO of the publisher of the game, Peter Tamte, went on to admit "that recreating these true stories at a high quality was going to require more people, capital and time than we had."

'Six Days in Fallujah'

As the name of the first-shooter game suggests, the gameplay follows a real-world war incident during the Iraq war that was dubbed as the Second Battle of Fallujah.

It is worth noting that the people behind the game include some devs who come from iconic games like "Halo" and "Destiny."

The said war battle that actually occurred in real life drew controversy as about 800 civilians from Iraq were taken away by both the military of the United States and the United Kingdom.

However, the current publisher of the game explained last February that "we understand the events recreated in Six Days in Fallujah are inseparable from politics."

The former devs of the said games, along with other folks in Highwire Games and Vitura, first announced that they are reviving the controversial Iraq war-based gaming title last February, as per the report by Engadget.

'Six Days in Fallujah' Controversy

The first shooter military title was first hinted at way back in 2009. However, due to the "Six Days in Fallujah" controversy, its original publisher Konami let go of the idea and backed out from the project.

On the other hand, the initial developer of the game, Atomic Games, continued with it albeit the controversy, but it ended up not getting much funding to create the ambitious game.

As such, the gaming studio that was supposed to put life on the Iraq war-based gameplay had to shut down its operations years after, or in 2011 to be exact. Subsequently, the controversial shooting game was shelved.

'Six Days in Fallujah:' Why Is it Delayed

But still, even after the shelved shooter game drew flak, Victura and Highwire are moving forward to revive it.

In fact, in the same blog post by the publisher and devs of the controversial gaming title's revival, the CEO of Victura announced that they are doubling the size of their team for the military game.

That said, it will take another year before "Six Days in Fallujah" reaches its players.

