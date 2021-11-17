Tesla's Powerwall installations have reached a new milestone after it surged to 250,000 units across the globe, powering homes with the residential battery pack of Elon Musk's firm.

Tesla's Powerwall Installations

The acceleration of the Powerwall installations comes amid the raging effect of the battery cell supply shortage to the EV firm. Not to mention that Musk's Tesla is also prioritizing the batteries for its vehicles, as per the report by Electrek.

Still, the continued deployment of the residential home battery pack of the EV maker is not faltering.

In fact, on Nov. 8, Tesla officially became an electricity provider in the state of Texas after both the Sola and Powerwall got their license for use in the region. Thus, extending the servicing locations of the energy service products of Musk's company.

Tesla's Powerwall

The giant EV maker first introduced the Powerwall 2 way back in 2016, which notably boasted the best-ever cost per kWh in the industry, at least in terms of its energy capacity.

That said, the Tesla Powerwall grew in popularity, which resulted in thousands of reservations of the said home energy device.

Tesla's Powerwall Production Issue

However, the production numbers of the Powerwall failed to keep up with its ever-growing demand from home consumers.

It also did not help that Tesla decided to prioritize the production of its Model 3 sedan by providing its supply of battery cells for the EV.

On top of that, the other energy storage offerings of the Musk-led firm also needed its share of battery cells despite the ongoing shortage.

In fact, the CEO and founder of Tesla even admitted last Jul. 14 that the Powerwall production will be less than half of its current demand as the chip shortage prevails.

During that time, the billionaire Tesla boss also revealed that the demand was already at 80,000 units. However, the company could only produce about 30,000 to 35,000 Powerwalls due to the supply shortage mess.

Tesla's Powerwall Installations Surge

Despite the shortage issues and the growing demand for the home energy battery pack, Tesla just announced through its official Twitter account that its installations have already reached 250,000.

Electrek further noted in the same report that the latest figures from Tesla suggest that the firm was able to install 50,000 Powerwalls in just the span of six months.

As such, Tesla Solar achieves a consistent production rate of 100,000 units annually.

