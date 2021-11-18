"Seasocorns," a collection of unicorn NFTs on the Solana blockchain, is set to be launched for minting on Nov. 18. There are a total of 6,666 NFTs in the collection.

Minting is set to begin at 7 p.m. GMT. Each NFT will cost an interested holder 0.6 Solana.

Holders will get a chance to name their "Seasocorns" and provide their input on the future of the NFT project. Charity donations will also be made to charities in Uganda.

"Seasocorns" is the latest example of NFTs that are based on animals. Other examples of animal-inspired NFT collections include "DogeX," "Cyber Shibas," "CryptoKitties," and "Weird Whales."

'Seasocorns' NFT Collection Launches on Nov. 18

22 HOURS TO MINT🚀🦄✨



How are you feeling?#SolanaNFT pic.twitter.com/CMcM5SDF5T — Seasocorns on SOL (@SeasocornNFT) November 17, 2021

"Seasocorns," a collection of 6,666 unicorn NFTs, is scheduled to be launched for minting on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. GMT.

Each NFT costs 0.6 Solana (SOL). A maximum of 10 "Seasocorns" can be minted per transaction. According to the "Seasocorns" website, 10% of the sales of the NFT collection will be donated to different charities in Uganda.

"Seasocorns" is one of the NFT collections that launches on Nov. 18. According to a list compiled by Rarity Tools, other NFT collections scheduled for launch on the aforementioned date include "Bionica Girls Club."

Per the "Seasocorns" website, the NFTs in the collection have been randomly generated from over 130 different hand-drawn attributes. Each holder "will receive an airdrop of NFTs in all the four seasons that is: Autumn, Winter, Spring and Summer."

Holders will also get the chance to name their unicorn NFTs as well as the opportunity to give their input on the future of the project.

Related Article: Exploring the Popularity of NFTs and Its Impact on Esports and Gaming

What are NFTs?

NFT is the acronym for non-fungible token. By the definition of "non-fungible," each NFT is unique and cannot therefore be exchanged with something of equal value. In contrast, cryptocurrencies are fungible. That means an Ethereum, example, can be traded for another Ethereum.

NFTs can be anything digital and can include digital art, music, collectibles, GIFs, and even virtual sneakers.

Similarly to crypto, NFTs have an unstable volatility and store digital records in what is known as a blockchain. Solana and Ethereum are two blockchains commonly encountered with when discussing NFTs.

Animal NFT Collections

Though unicorns may be mythical creatures, "Seasocorns" can be counted as the newest example of animal-themed NFT collections. Animal NFTs seem to be a popular choice for both NFT creators as well as collectors.

Dog NFTs, in particular, are very popular and there are a number of them available in the NFT market. Examples of dog NFT collections include the DOGE-inspired "DogeX" and "Cyber Shibas."

Cat NFTs are also popular in the market. Among the examples of cat NFT collections are "CryptoKitties" and the matryoshka doll-inspired "Catryoshkas."

Other examples of animal NFT collections include "Panda Fight Club," "Dino Squad Unleashed," and "Roo Crew."

Read Also: 12-Year-Old Makes Over $160,000 Selling 8-Bit Whale-Inspired NFT Collection-What is NFT Exactly?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.