"DogeX," a collection of NFTs inspired by DOGE, is set to go on sale on September 7. A total of 10,000 DogeX NFTs will be available for minting.

These DOGE-inspired NFTs are an homage to the Dogecoin as well as to the important figures associated with it.

"DogeX" comics and an NFT game are also expected to be released in the future by the developer.

DogeX's DOGE-Inspired NFTs to go on Sale

"DogeX," which are DOGE-inspired NFTs, will be available for minting on September 7 at 5 p.m. UTC, according to the "DogeX" Twitter account.

"Dogecoin is on its way to one dollar! Now 'DogeX' has arrived to conquer the NFT space for Dogecoin," the "DogeX" official website reads.

"DogeX" is meant to pay tribute to well known and important figures related to Dogecoin.

In what can be seen as a nod to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Dogecoin, the "DogeX" NFTs are 10,000 in total and are described as "collectible characters on a mission to Mars."

Related Article: Elon Musk Says DOGE Not the Ultimate Currency | CEO Already Likes New WIFEDOGE? Growth Already 3,000%!

According to the website, there will be five different kinds of "DogeX" NFTs: Earth Doges, Moon Doges, Journey Doges, Mars Doges, and Asteroid Doges. Earth Doges are considered the most common while Asteroid Doges are the rarest.

Examples of the NFTs that will be available for minting include Elon Doge, Doge Rodgers, Billy Doge, Diana Doge, and Dogetoshi.

The DogeX Roadmap

There is a lot to expect and be excited for when it comes to these DOGE-inspired NFTs. Here is everything that you have to know:

According to the website, 10 of the first 1,000 "DogeX" owners will be randomly chosen to receive a "DogeX" airdrop.

After the minting event, captive DOGEs, which are extra rare "DogeX" NFTs that are held back from the minting event, will be released. A total of 30 randomly selected owners will receive a captive "DogeX" each.

A "DogeX" Community Voting System will also be eventually introduced. Once all that has been accomplished, the DogeX comics and NFT game will be released.

Animal Digital Art NFTs

"DogeX" is the latest addition to the list of upcoming NFT games with their own NFT collections up for minting. It is also the latest example of animal-inspired digital art NFTs in the market today.

Cyber Shibas, an NFT collection inspired by the dog breed Shiba Inu, will also go on sale on September 7. It will also have an NFT game that will eventually be released.

If you are more of a cat person than a dog person, you might want to check out CryptoKitties, an NFT game that lets you breed cats.

There are also digital art NFTs inspired by animals from the ocean. One of which is Weird Whales, an NFT collection inspired by an 8-bit stock photo of a blue whale. The collection was created by a 12-year-old boy from London named Benyamin Ahmed.

Also Read: 12-Year-Old Makes Over $160,000 Selling 8-Bit Whale-Inspired NFT Collection-What is NFT Exactly?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.