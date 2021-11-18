(Photo : Unsplash/ Heidi Fin) Spotify app

Spotify's lyrics feature is one of the most requested additions by users of the platform, and now it is finally here. This feature is available for users who access the platform for free and paying subscribers globally.

Spotify's Real-Time Lyrics Feature

The lyrics will be available in-app for most of the songs in Spotify's library, but they won't be available for all of them. Their lyrics are supported by Musixmatch, an Italy-based tech company that has a catalog of more than 8 million lyrics.

Meanwhile, Spotify stated that it currently hosts more than 70 million songs. According to The Verge, users can view the lyrics scroll as they listen to the song, and they can also share the selected lyrics on other social media platforms.

The streaming service stated that listeners would be able to have deeper connections to their favorite artists and their favorite music via the new lyrics feature.

Before, Spotify offered a "Behind the Lyrics" feature for select songs. Genius powered the feature, allowing both song lyrics and the story behind the songs, according to Variety.

Spotify's lyrics feature is available starting Nov. 18 in 28 countries, including the United States. The feature is available on Android and iOS devices, connected-TV, desktop computers, and gaming consoles, including Roku, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, and LG smart TV. It will also be available on the Spotify app for Sky and Comcast Xfinity.

According to the survey conducted by Spotify in the United States in October, lyrics have a powerful emotional resonance.

Around 61% of Americans said they have cried while listening to the song's lyrics, with 72% of them being women and 48% men.

Around 50% of those are between the ages of 18 to 34. They said they were embarrassed by singing the wrong lyrics to a song, according to TechCrunch.

Turning on the Feature on Spotify

To turn on the Spotify feature on your mobile app, tap on the "Now Playing View." While you're listening to it, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

You will see the track lyrics that scroll in real-time as the song plays in the background. Sharing is easy. Just tap the "Share" button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and choose the lyrics you want to share through third-party platforms.

To turn on the Spotify feature on your desktop app, go to the "Now Playing" bar and click on the microphone icon while the song is playing. You will see the track lyrics scroll in real-time while the song plays.

To turn on the Spotify feature on your TV app, open the "Now Playing View" on a song and go to the right corner of the screen until you see the "lyrics button."

After that, choose the option that will let you enable the feature. Once it is enabled, you will see the lyrics in the "Now Playing" view in real-time.

Spotify has been adding a lot of features to the platform recently. Earlier this year, Spotify allowed users to share timestamped podcasts.

