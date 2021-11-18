Facebook's News Feed preferences are now being tested out as a new feature that would return to help the social media users to set out the content they want to see, from the people, groups, pages, and more. Sometimes, either the News Feed is so random or very particular with what a person has been browsing via their social media but that may soon change.

Facebook News Feed Preferences: Testing to Set Content to Your Interests and MORE

The social media company under Meta has announced earlier today that it is giving more control to people with regards to their News Feed, a different approach to the company's current setup. Facebook is looking into setting a person's preferences, interests, selected friends, pages, groups, and more for the content that would appear in their feed.

However, this is for those that want a custom or tailored feed that would not have any lost content that came randomly based on Facebook's algorithm.

Meta and Facebook's move is massive, as this practice has not been seen for a long time now, with the company focusing more on bringing a service that would complement the user. Tailoring one's News Feed will soon make a comeback, but it remains under testing for now.

Facebook News Feed: AI for Ad Tracking, Content When You Scroll

Scrolling across Facebook, one would come to certain realizations that a feed may be so random, and it is thanks to the social media's algorithm. While some appreciate this, some does not want it as they only want specific content to see, from people, group, pages, and other aspects of the social media with which they are familiar.

Facebook's Content: Targeting Content Seen in Social Media

Facebook's content is known to be constantly predicting what a person would "want" to see, and that has been the case for a long time now, especially as the company has developed its algorithm and AI for this. However, that would soon be changing to a more controlled environment as the social media company is passing the torch to users.

The user base of Facebook is in the teenage years, and it wants to repurpose its preferences to young adults, inviting them back into the platform which was also the initial audience it had. Facebook's new preferences for the News Feed would be different from the current setup it has, as it would be more of what a person wants to see, and not a predictive one.

The big blue social media is aiming to be a more responsible company that would focus on bringing the best possible content for all ages, regardless of their preferences. That was with Meta's focus on a new ad targetting campaign that would be limiting the sensitive categories that show up on a person's News Feed, in addition to the preferences on the platform.

