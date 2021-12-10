4K Video Downloader downloads videos from multiple resources into different file formats of your choice without losing their original quality. This 4K Video Downloader Review will teach you how you can customize your downloaded videos with just a click, with a quick and easy process along the way. All these features can be yours through its desktop or mobile app.

4K Download created this online tool to easily download videos, among other third-party applications to manage social media sites and files.

Which Is the Best 4K Video Downloader?

With everything almost available online, some people would want to safely keep videos for viewing purposes. The challenge is to figure out which is the best video downloader.

By weighing in, 4K Video Downloader by 4K Download sits with other video downloaders, resembling their best features as well.

EaseUS Video Downloader offers the same services, likewise, YTD Video Downloader. They only differ in the speed of download. To add, YTD will make you pay to download a 4K resolution video.

As for the highest resolution, you may find VidPaw better, alongside its Android version. But expect that some links will take some time to convert and download.

Similarly, Freemake Video Downloader can support mobile devices, too. However, videos should not exceed 3 minutes for its free plan.

Meanwhile, 4K Video Downloader has what others consider as cons. You can download videos like a piece of cake in a swift process.

You don't need to worry about the best resolution because it offers 4K video downloads. To add, it allows you to save lengthy videos, too.

Now, reports of bugs and other technical issues are rare with the 4K Video Downloader. If you encounter one, make sure to check their FAQ and customer service.

To date, 4K Video Downloader proved to be the best video downloader, with the addition of helpful features from its premium version.

For a detailed 4K Video Downloader Review, here are its pros and cons.

Pros

Easy to download and use

Can convert Youtube videos to mp3

Converts and downloads videos quickly

Offers the highest resolutions in its basic plans

Allows you to save lengthy videos from anywhere

Lets you download videos from multiple resources

Gives you the option to choose file formats and resolutions

Supports a variety of operating systems and android phones

Cons

Downloads one video at a time for its basic version

How do I download a 4K Video?

Here's the step-by-step process on how to download videos using the 4K Video Downloader.

For Desktop

Simply download the desktop application available in Windows, macOS, and Linux. Then, follow this 4K Video Downloader Review's step-by-step process, with its easy-to-operate interface.

1. Open the video downloader. As the instructions state, copy and paste the link of the video you wish to download.

Below is an example of using the online tool as a Youtube video downloader.

2. Upon pasting, you can customize your preferred video format and quality, as shown below. After choosing, click the 'download' button.

3. Wait for the download to finish. Note that the free version will only let you download one video at a time. You can try the paid version to download Youtube playlists at once.

4. Watch downloaded videos even in offline mode.

For Android Apps

1. Open your browser and go to 4K Download Video Downloader for Android. Install the application.

2. Once installed, open any site like Tiktok, Youtube, Facebook, etc., then choose a video.

3. Copy and paste the link in the video downloader application.

4. Look for the cog icon at the top right corner. This is where you can find the setting to save the video in any format and quality.

5. You can also choose where you'd like to save the downloads on your phone.

6. Wait for the download to finish.

7. Watch it offline.

Note: You can also use the 4K Video Downloader to convert Youtube videos to mp3. Just follow the exact directions listed above.

Is 4K Video Downloader Safe?

4K Video Downloader is safe to download as long as you download it from its official website - for desktop and mobile devices. Once installed, enjoy the basic version.

But when you purchase the paid plan of your choice, you'll gain access to your own 4K Video Downloader license key. You will need it to access the downloader's premium functions.

The license key is exclusive to Personal or Professional purchasers and is usable anytime on three different devices.

For the legalities, 4K Download encourages 4K Video Downloader users to download videos from Youtube under Creative Commons License or CC License.

It avoids possible legal issues since videos published under ‘Standard Youtube License' are protected by copyright.

4K Video Downloader Review

4K Video Downloader frontlines a quick and easy way to convert videos and audios from various resources into different formats and resolutions.

There are reasonable plan rates to let you download playlists in one click and other additional features you should check out.

This software favors users who want to keep an offline copy of videos from their favorite social media platforms like but not limited to Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Vimeo, etc. The downloader can also convert videos into mp3 for millions of music fans - like Youtube to mp3 but better.

One of the two unique features is letting you switch from one device to another. In that way, you can still access videos you have already downloaded.

What makes it stand out is its 4K Video Downloader for Android, making video downloading more convenient.

The good thing above all is that you only have to copy and paste links. Then you're good to go. Now, you can watch videos and listen to songs offline.

