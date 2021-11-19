Facebook is down once again. For the past few months, the giant social media platform has been suffering from multiple outages, which affect many consumers across the globe.

Now, the latest Facebook outage is believed to be affecting thousands of consumers in various cities in the United States. The issue started at 11:54 a.m. ET on Nov. 19.

A total of 1,838 users complained that they have some system issues when accessing their accounts. However, the affected consumers increased by up to 2,382 in just 6six minutes after the outage began.

Facebook Down: Affected US Cities and More

According to Metro UK's latest report, the United States cities affected include Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington D.C., as well as Seattle.

"Unable to delete my own comments on my own post. Both on mobile and desktop returns an 'Error: Unable to complete query' dialog or 'There was an error deleting your comment. Please try again later,'" said one of the Facebook complainers.

On the other hand, some consumers said that another issue is about the comments in their feeds. One of them explained that the Facebook desktop version temporarily deletes the comments, but would appear after a few seconds.

The issue was first spotted in the official report of Down Detector. According to the outage checker platform, 56% of the affected users suffer from website issues. On the other hand, 25% said they couldn't post, while 20% had some problems with their FB mobile apps.

Recent Facebook Outages

The latest Facebook outage is not the first time this November. Recently, the giant social media platform and its sister website, Instagram, were also affected by system issues.

Recently, Facebook Messenger and IG users complained that they could send messages and access Instagram on Nov. 3. On the other hand, FB also experienced some problems on Nov. 18, Nov. 17, and Nov. 16.

It is still unclear if the outages resulted from Meta's activities in its platforms. Recently, TechTimes reported that the Meta-owned platform is testing the new Instagram "Take a Break" feature.

On the other hand, Meta also blocked Facebook advertisers from targeting its users.

