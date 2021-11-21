Canadian advocates now want the federal government to take the online hate speech issue more seriously. An advocacy group coalition is even formed to tell the feds to consider the online problem as a matter of urgency.

Members of the union said that the Canadian ministers need to pass a law about online hate speech. However, some critics said this is difficult since such an act could pose some concerns, adding that the progress could even take years to pass the bill.

Right now, harmful activities on the internet could pose a lot of issues. Interactions such as comments, reactions, and reports could affect other online users on social media platforms.

This is why the Canadian coalition of advocacy groups wants to address online hate speech as soon as possible.

Canadian Advocates Say Online Hate Speech is Urgent

According to Global News' latest report, there's already legislation proposed to solve the online speech issue happening in Canada.

Also Read: Instagram New Feature Allows Users to Dramatically Shake Their Phone to Report App Issues

This is specifically Bill C-36. However, it also attracted a lot of criticism since some individuals explained that this bill can affect the freedom of speech in the country.

The Opposition Conservatives also said that Bill C-36 is also difficult to implement once it is completely approved. Because of this, the legislation eventually died on the order paper after the Parliament that proposed it was dissolved.

Now, the Canadian Heritage and the Department of Justice said that they are now working on similar bills to solve the ongoing online hate speech in the country.

Effects of Online Hate Speech

The negative online interactions are currently affecting many people in various countries across the globe.

Yahoo Finance reported that hate speech on the internet greatly impacts African-Americans, based on the new study. You can visit this link to see more details.

In other news, Facebook News Feed Preferences is now being tested. On the other hand, DuckDuckGo Search Engine makes efforts to offer more anonymity.

For more news updates about online hate speech and other related topics about the internet, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Facebook Down: Thousands of Users Affected by Sudden Outage in Various US Cities; Areas Affected and More

TechTimes own this article

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.