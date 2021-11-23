A Paris Hilton-backed NFT company was able to get more investors, allowing it to generate a whopping $20 million funding. The American personality's latest NFT investment in Origyn, a Swiss non-fungible token foundation, clearly shows she is somehow "obsessed" with these blockchain-based digital artworks.

As of the moment, the NFT industry is still growing like never before. With the creation of different digital artworks, more investors are starting to get deeper into this blockchain market.

Since this is the case, the likes of Hilton, Damien Hirst, and other rich individuals across the globe are now putting their money into the billion-dollar blockchain business.

On the other hand, new NFT companies and agencies also started to appear, hoping that they would also get a chance to profit from digital artworks. Recently, we reported that the "Multiverse of Women" NFT collection was launched on Nov. 19.

Meanwhile, the new "The NFT Bay" website has also arrived, allowing NFT consumers to torrent digital artwork replicas.

Paris Hilton-Backed NFT Company Receives Million-Dollar Fundings

According to Bloomberg's latest report, the $300 million NFT company was able to attract rich people, such as Paris Hilton and Bill Ackman.

"I launched my first NFT drop in March 2020, and have been obsessed with NFTs and the never-ending possibilities of this technology ever since," said the American actress.

She also claimed that NFTs are now the future of creative professionals and artwork collectors. Hilton added that the NFT industry is just beginning to rise and would further grow in the future.

But, what does Origyn offer? Here's why the NFT company was able to attract more investors.

What Does Origyn Offer?

If you visit Origyn's official website, you will see that the company offers identification and authentication services for NFTs.

The million-dollar company offers non-fungible tokens with unique ownership experiences and efficient biometric data.

Thanks to its efforts, creators, artists, marketplaces, power brands, consumers, and other organizations or individuals interested in NFTs, can have NFT authenticity. You can click this link to see more details.

