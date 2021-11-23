The 2015 Fairphone 2 smartphone finally receives the latest Android 10 Beta updates, making it one of the oldest handsets supported by advanced smartphone software.

"Our 6-yr-old Fairphone 2 is being upgraded to Android 10. That's 7 years of software support!" said Fairphone.

The smartphone creator added that Fairphone 2 is now an industry first for Android gadgets. Thanks to the company's efforts, its old handset began the Android 10 Beta Testing on Nov. 23.

Beta testing of Android 10 for Fairphone 2 starts today, with the aim to be publicly available in early 2022. But the good news doesn’t end there – for Fairphone 3 and 3+ users, beta testing for Android 11 also starts this week. — Fairphone (@Fairphone) November 23, 2021

This is a major enhancement since Fairphone is well known for its gadgets with less environmental impact than other smartphone models, such as iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and other high-end brands.

2015 Fairphone 2 Android 10 Beta Enhancement

According to XDA Developers' latest report, Fairphone 2 is not the only old device of the company receiving the next-gen Android software updates.

The manufacturer also announced that Fairphone 3 and Fairphone 3+ would also acquire the latest Android 11 updates before November ends.

Experts explained that although Android 10 and Android 11 on old smartphones are not that impressive, it is still an amazing feat for smaller manufacturers, such as Fairphone.

As of the moment, the company still hasn't confirmed if Fairphone 2 and 3 consumers can already sign up for Android's beta update program. But, the tech firm said they would announce more details soon.

Are Old Android Smartphones Still Good?

Although old Android smartphones don't offer the same high-quality performances as Galaxy, Pixel, and other advanced handset models, ComputerWorld explained that they are still useful.

If you are one of the people who still own outdated Android mobile devices, here are some of the things you can do with them:

You can transform your handset into a remote computer terminal.

Consumers can use these outdated gadgets as free-standing security cams.

For those who love to spend their time in the kitchen, they can turn their old devices into kitchen command centers.

Old Android devices work great as universal smart remotes.

If you want to see exact details about these uses, you can click this link.

