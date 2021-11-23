"Overwatch" player and Twitch streamer Somjuu, who is ranked Grandmaster at Activision Blizzard's massively popular shooter, recently tried playing the game on a PS4. The results were likely not what he expected.

GameRant reports that the Top 500 "Overwatch" player struggled heavily on console when he made the switch, which recently reignited debates on whether somebody who's good at shooters on PC might not be as good on console and vice versa.

In one of his games on Twitch playing on the Ilios map, Somjuu was seen struggling to keep up with an enemy playing Soldier:76, who was literally running circles around him. Despite his teammate (who plays Lucio) popping a Sound Barrier ultimate to help, he still didn't manage to get rid of the enemy DPS player.

In another game, Somjuu was playing a round as Cole Cassidy (a DPS character recently renamed by Activision Blizzard). He fared a bit better, though he eventually fell into his death off the edge of the Oasis map.

Here is another clip of him playing as the DPS hero Genji, which he claims is his first-ever Dragonblade on console:

As you can see there, even a damage boost from a nearby Mercy teammate didn't do much as he failed to kill a trio of Moira, Hanzo, and Echo trying to thwart his ultimate.

'Overwatch' On Console Vs. PC: The Lowdown

As expected, numerous people who watched Somjuu's console "Overwatch" stream started discussing how different things could be for console and PC players when it comes to first-person shooters.

Technically, it all boils down to the input devices: mouse versus controller. PC players would swear by the mouse because of its high sensitivity, which they say allows for greater accuracy and faster in-game reflexes.

In the world of eSports, this is also a moot point for a lot of people. One pro eSports player, Ali "TSM Myth" Kabbani, had strong feelings about the debate, saying that he'll never include a controller user in his top 10 FPS players of all time list:

I'll never put a controller player in my top 10 for greateat fps players of all time. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/moVArXEZak — Myth (@TSM_Myth) September 21, 2021

An article posted by The Wall Street Journal actually took a closer look at the mouse and keyboard versus controller debate. In multiple tests, it was shown that the mouse was the faster and more accurate input, even with aim assist on controllers trying to level the playing field.

It's All About Preference

In the end, however, it seems to be a matter of preference for most people, writes eSportsTalk. Playing "Overwatch" or just about any other shooter on a controller or mouse is perfectly fine, as long as it's the input method you're used to.

At times, somebody who's gotten used to a controller for years can actually play toe-to-toe with mouse users, as seen in this short feature by TheScore eSports on "Apex Legends" and "Halo" legend Eric "SNIP3DOWN" Wrona:

Play however you want, folks.

