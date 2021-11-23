(Photo : Image from Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash) Netflix Revives Classic 'Asphalt Xtreme' Game for Mobile Subscribers

Netflix is now reviving a classic game called "Asphalt Xtreme" for its mobile subscribers. The movie and series subscription service has ventured into gaming and is expected to bring more games to its already interesting selection.

Netflix Launches New Games on Its Streaming App

According to the story by AndroidPolice, Netflix has already launched a library of games all around the world some time earlier this month. The streaming service already launched hits like Cardb Blast and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

While the whole selection initially started small, the company decided to promise more titles to make its way to the service. With the recent update, two more games have officially been added to the streaming services' list. This includes a once very popular racing title making its way back to the modern world.

What is Asphalt Xtreme?

Asphalt Xtreme is actually just one of Gamelost's many different racing titles that are already available on smartphones. This is of course, at least before the title was officially shut down back in September of this year.

The development decided to end in 2017 which was four years before Gameloft decided to pull the plug on the app from all mobile devices. This might be something that caught Netflix's attention since the app will now become available for subscribers over the next few weeks in the United States as per TechCrunch.

Asphalt Xtreme Beefed Up for Netflix

The trailer for the new relaunch of the Asphalt Xtreme makes one thing particularly clear, the version of the game has been reworked from start to finish. The game has now removed in-app purchases and Netflix is making it exclusive to their users.

In a few ways, it is still a similar approach to competitors just like Apple which is now snatching up mobile games and reviving them without having ads or costly microtransactions. In order for past fans that were previously hooked on Asphalt Xtreme, players will have to grab the game from the Netflix app in order to start playing it again.

Other Netflix Games to Play

As of the moment, it doesn't really sound like the game is coming back to the official Play Store anytime soon. Another game that is expected to arrive soon is Bowling Ballers which is another classic title coming from Frosty Pop.

It is also an additional casual title that comes from the same makers of Shooting Hoops and Card Blast. The game promises players a "bowling endless runner" type of experience. For those that might not want to play Asphalt, the publication notes that the game could be worth a try.

Asphalt Xtreme is currently available on Netflix for mobile users to try and play. Other games are also expected to come soon as the company is now looking to expand its gaming offerings through the popular streaming app.

