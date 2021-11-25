(Photo : GettyImages/Photo by JUNG YEON-JE) Samsung Phones

Samsung is slashing the prices of a lot of its popular products for Black Friday. The deal includes headphones, earbuds, TVs, smartphones, laptops, and gaming monitors of Samsung.

The Black Friday sale can help you save $100 on Samsung's newest flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, which is now $700.

Samsung's Black Friday Deal

If you are looking for a gift for someone or if you just want a new gadget for yourself, you can get these devices at a much lower price this season, according to CBS News.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $100

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are in-ear wireless headphones, and they are available in five colors. It features the largest Galaxy Buds speaker design and active noise cancellation.

You can get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for $70 off the price at Samsung's Black Friday deal, and it now costs a total of $100.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro--offers eight hours of charge--has an IPX7 waterproof rating. They also support Dolby Atmos. It is available in three colors, and they are $50 off at Samsung. It is now down to $150.

Class Crystal UHD Smart TV: $480

The Class AU8000 Crystal UHD smart TV is a Samsung smart TV that features 4K UHD to upgrade your favorite TV and movies to 4K.

It is compatible with multiple voice assistants that can stream most content from your laptop, phone, or PC. Right now, it comes in multiple sizes, and they are on sale at Samsung, according to ZDNet.

Galaxy Watch 4: $380

The Galaxy Watch 4 can monitor your heart and help you track your workouts, sleeping habits, and wellness goals. The Samsung device can connect to texts, music, and calls.

The Watch 4 can also feature a trip detection function that can alert your emergency contact in case of a hard fall.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $300

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's stainless-steel casing makes it look like a fashionable watch. Despite its appearance, the inside is sleek, and it is stacked with incredible features. It features the same Samsung smartwatch tech that can track your sleep, workouts, and health and monitor your oxygen levels.

The smartwatch can be used for texting, calls, streaming music, and making purchases with Samsung Pay or Google Pay, according to USA Today.

Galaxy S21 5G (128GB): $700

Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy S21, features a 6.2-inch touch display. It also has a 64MP rear camera that records 8K video and 5G wireless support so that the downloads are faster and the streaming and uploads are better.

You can save $100 on the Galaxy S21 at Samsung for Black Friday. If you want a lower price, you can offer a trade-in on this smartphone to reduce its price to $150 from $700.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone (128GB): $1,100

The Note 20 smartphone has a 6.9-inch screen that can connect to Windows 10 PCs. It can film in 8K and it can sync to Outlook and OneNote.

The phone is equipped with a power share feature. You can place your Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Watch 3 on the back of your Note 20 to share the battery charge. The device has an S Pen and comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Last week, Roku revealed its list of Black Friday deals, including sticks and boxes.

If you wish to look for better Black Friday deals, you can check out the websites that revealed the deals and their price details.

