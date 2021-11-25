New EU Anti-Targeted Ads Bill Could Cost Facebook and Other Tech Firms 5% of Global Annual Revenue

The new EU anti-targeted ads bill wants to restrict Facebook and other social media giants and tech firms from sending political advertisements based on people's sexual orientation and religious views.

Facebook and other social media companies are facing various targeted ads accusations. Targeted ads are created based on the consumers' personal information for those who have no idea what these advertisements are.

This means this marketing content usually reflects your wants or needs based on your online activities, as well as the information you disclose on the internet.

Recently, Facebook was accused of tracking users to send targeted ads to them. This is a major issue since these advertisements most easily persuade teens. On the other hand, it also violates user data privacy.

New EU Anti-Targeted Ads Bill

According to the Washington Journal's latest report, the European Union proposed a new bill restricting online tech firms from sending targeted marketing content based on their users' health status, race, and political beliefs.

The new law aims to prevent Facebook and other social media giants from doing this without users' explicit consent. Once approved, FB and other giant tech firms must comply with the new rule.

Those who fail to follow would be fined up to 5% of their global annual revenue. This would definitely cost them a lot since experts said that the fine is much higher compared to the European Union's privacy infringement.

Meta to Remove Targeted Ad Categories

The New York Times reported that Meta is now planning to remove thousands of targeted ads on Facebook.

"We've heard concerns from experts that targeting options like these could be used in ways that lead to negative experiences for people in underrepresented groups," said Meta Vice President Graham Mudd.

