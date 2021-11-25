Griffin Davis , Tech Times

The new EU anti-targeted ads bill wants to restrict Facebook and other social media giants and tech firms from sending political advertisements based on people's sexual orientation and religious views.  

New EU Anti-Targeted Ads Bill Could Cost Facebook and Other Tech Firms 5% of Global Annual Revenue
(Photo : Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)
This file photo taken on October 1, 2019, shows the logos of mobile apps Facebook and Google displayed on a tablet in Lille, France. - Google and Facebook worked together to help fend off an antitrust investigation into the two tech giants which dominate digital advertising, according to a media report citing a draft of a state lawsuit. The Wall Street Journal, which cited a draft version of the complaint filed by 10 US states without redactions in the public versions.

Facebook and other social media companies are facing various targeted ads accusations. Targeted ads are created based on the consumers' personal information for those who have no idea what these advertisements are. 

This means this marketing content usually reflects your wants or needs based on your online activities, as well as the information you disclose on the internet. 

Recently, Facebook was accused of tracking users to send targeted ads to them. This is a major issue since these advertisements most easily persuade teens. On the other hand, it also violates user data privacy. 

New EU Anti-Targeted Ads Bill

According to the Washington Journal's latest report, the European Union proposed a new bill restricting online tech firms from sending targeted marketing content based on their users' health status, race, and political beliefs. 

New EU Anti-Targeted Ads Bill Could Cost Facebook and Other Tech Firms 5% of Global Annual Revenue

(Photo : Photo by LEON NEAL,LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
(COMBO) This combination of photos created on July 10, 2017 shows a photo taken on December 12, 2007 of the logo of social networking website 'Facebook' displayed on a computer screen in London, and a photo taken on December 28, 2016 in Vertou, western France, of logo of US multinational technology company Google. - The US newspaper industry on July 10, 2017 warned of a "duopoly" in online news by Google and Facebook.

The new law aims to prevent Facebook and other social media giants from doing this without users' explicit consent. Once approved, FB and other giant tech firms must comply with the new rule. 

Those who fail to follow would be fined up to 5% of their global annual revenue. This would definitely cost them a lot since experts said that the fine is much higher compared to the European Union's privacy infringement.  

Meta to Remove Targeted Ad Categories

The New York Times reported that Meta is now planning to remove thousands of targeted ads on Facebook. 

"We've heard concerns from experts that targeting options like these could be used in ways that lead to negative experiences for people in underrepresented groups," said Meta Vice President Graham Mudd. 

If you want to see more details about it, you can visit this link here. 

In other news, many Canadian advocates say online hate speech is a matter of urgency. On the other hand, Spotify decided to remove its Shuffle Play feature. 

