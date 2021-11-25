Crypto Mining Hacks Target Google Cloud Accounts! Here's What the Company Recommends

The search engine giant announced that Crypto mining hackers have set their eyes on Google Cloud consumers. The tech firm confirmed that most compromised Cloud accounts involve crypto thefts.

Because of this, the Google cybersecurity action team released a report explaining the mining hacking content within the breached Cloud accounts.

As of the moment, the cryptocurrency market is further expanding as more investors arrive. Many companies, such as Tesla, started investing in various digital coins, believing that these blockchain tokens would provide long-term financial benefits.

Recently, TechTimes reported that a new crypto project called "Lord of the Rings" has arrived. On the other hand, El Salvador announced that he wanted to create the first Bitcoin city.

All these details show how the crypto industry further grows. However, it also attracts cybercriminals and other malicious actors because of its success.

Crypto Hackers Now Targeting Google Cloud

According to The Guardian's latest report, almost 100% of the compromised Google Cloud accounts are linked to crypto mining thefts.

"86% of the compromised Google Cloud instances were used to perform cryptocurrency mining, a cloud resource-intensive for-profit activity," said the search engine giant.

In Google's latest cybersecurity report, the company explained why the current crypto mining hacks are quite alarming. The company said that the hackers were able to deploy their crypto mining hacking software in just 22 seconds.

What Google Recommends

As of the moment, Google advised its Cloud consumers to do the usual security measures that it has been suggesting for the past few years in its other services.

These include using two-factor authentication and signing up to the search engine giant's Work Safer Security program. You can view this link for more details.

On the other hand, PYMNTS reported that hackers are also eyeing small blockchain investors via their mobile gadgets. As of the moment, people might still see more malicious campaigns in the crypto industry as it expands.

