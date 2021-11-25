Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, signed a rare 1976 Apple Computer I Motherboard as he reunited with his iconic location in Dubai Mall.

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Signs Apple I Motherboard

The Twitter user that goes by the name The AAPL Collection posted a photo of the co-founder of the Cupertino giant smiling next to a rare sighting of his invention decades ago.

The tweet said that "today we reunited the Master with one of his creations. AAPL Collection further shared that it was "an amazing experience."

The video on Twitter began with a man pulling out the invention of Wozniak from years ago wrapped in plastic.

Wozniak was seen in the video seemingly astonished as he reunited with an Apple Computer I motherboard. His initial reaction was a long "wow" as his face looked surprised to see it and hold it in the flesh.

Upon holding the Apple Computer motherboard, the co-founder could not keep his eyes away from it. He then went on to sign his creation with a pen.

Apple I Computer Today

As per the report by 9to5Mac, the Cupertino giant first unveiled the Apple I way back in 1976 and was sold for a price tag of $666.66.

Decades later, some Apple fanboys still have the rare Apple in their hands in a perfect-looking condition, which is now priced more than its retail price way back when it was first released.

The news outlet further reported that the price of the rare classic Apple I in this day and age could even go up to a whopping $1.5 million in eBay auctions.

On top of that, a Wooden Case Apple I Computer bidding began last Nov. 9 with its prices expected to jack up to $600,000.

According to the news story of the Los Angeles Times, the 45-year-old Apple Computer was hand-built by Apple founders, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, themselves in the garage of the latter way back in 1976.

The unit, which is now up for auction, is now dubbed as the "Chaffey College Apple-1," after it was discovered that its first owner turns out to be a Chaffey professor.

However, it is worth noting that the Apple Computer I motherboard that was recently signed by Wozniak himself has yet to be up for auction.

Apple I Computer

Although Wozniak designed 200 units Apple 1 computers, only 175 of them were sold. Meanwhile, 50 of its 175 units were sold to the owner of ByteShop in Mountain View, California, Paul Terrell.

Elsewhere, Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, recently mentioned that he sees no difference from the iPhone 13 when compared to its predecessors.

