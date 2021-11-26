Leaked PS5 patents show some exciting PlayStation 5 upgrades from Sony. As of the moment, PS5 remains one of the top gaming consoles in the market.

Aside from the actual features, Sony is also working with various title publishers so that the PlayStation 5 platform could receive new games as soon as possible.

Now, a new patent of the company, which was published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, revealed that PS5 would be receiving UI (User Interface) upgrades.

Aside from benefiting the current PlayStation 5 model, some rumors also claimed that the possible UI enhancements would also be integrated into the console's successors.

Leaked PS5 Patents Show UI Upgrades

According to Glitched Online's latest report, the new UI upgrade would allow gamers to open other tabs, even while playing their favorite games.

They can do this via the so-called Action Cards feature, which is referred to by others as switcher technology.

"The window can be pinned to the GUI and user control can automatically switch to another application," explained Sony via SpielTimes.

The company added that the layer is presented in a layer, which covers a portion of the first layer of the content. Thanks to this enhancement, PS5 fans can easily access other essential applications, such as Spotify.

Other Details of PS5's New Action Cards

As of the moment, the PlayStation 5 already has a similar feature called Activity Cards. However, some experts claimed that the new Action Cards would be smoother and more efficient.

But, Sony hasn't confirmed if it is already working on this feature, as well as the estimated release date. Right now, the best thing you can do as a consumer is to wait for further announcements.

In other news, Japan's new anti-PS5 scalpers' efforts involve marking the console packages.

Meanwhile, PS5 restock is expected to happen in various online stores and retailers this Black Friday Sale.

